* Euro eases after nearing 8-week high

* Greek debt talks to resume in Athens

* Italy economic performance discouraging

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 8 World stocks were flat and the euro eased on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of yet another meeting of Greek political leaders on painful reforms tied to Greece's second bailout package.

The euro rose early in the session to $1.3290, its highest level since Dec. 12, before paring gains to trade near break-even. It was last down 0.1 percent against the dollar.

The reforms, subject of marathon negotiations between Greece and its creditors, aim at securing a 130-billion-euro ($172 billion) rescue from the International Monetary Fund and European Union to avoid an unruly default.

In addition, an Italian government source told Reuters Italy's gross domestic product may have fallen in the fourth quarter of last year, likely more steeply than the 0.2 percent decline posted in the third. That also weighed on the euro.

Investors have worried a recession in Europe will put further strain on the global economy.

MSCI's all-country world index, a leading indicator for global equity portfolios, was up just 0.1 percent, cutting earlier gains.

"They are pretty close on the debt talks, and it looks like the prime minister is getting the various members of his coalition in line (so) that they may actually get this done," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

"These folks have been at it for a very long time. They have been fighting with this issue for about eighteen months, so they really do see this as, 'We have to get it right this time.'"

U.S. stocks eased, though the Dow hovered at its highest level in nearly four years.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.55 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,843.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.81 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,345.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.09 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,899.99.

Euro zone officials say the full bailout package must be agreed to by Greece and approved by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and IMF before Feb. 15.

BEYOND GREECE

Investors are keen to move past Greece and focus on signs from the world's major central banks they will retain easier monetary policy stances, which should support riskier assets.

The ECB's provision of nearly half a trillion euros in low-rate, long-term funds to banks in December helped prop up risk appetite with a second tender, expected to be similar in size, due at the end of the month.

The ECB and the Bank of England both hold policy meetings on Thursday, with the UK central bank expected to add an extra 50 billion pounds ($79.4 billion) of stimulus via bond purchases.

European shares slipped. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent.

Also discouraging for investors, Germany reported the steepest drop in exports in nearly three years in December, and the Bank of France said its economy would not grow at all in the first quarter of 2012.

The German data suggested Europe's dominant economy may have contracted more than thought in the fourth quarter of last year, but recent sentiment surveys pointed to only a brief dip.

"At the beginning of the year, the outlook for the German economy has improved, with the global economy picking up pace again and the uncertainty over the debt crisis easing," Commerzbank economist Ulrike Rondorf said.

Brent crude oil were nearly flat. Front-month Brent was down 3 cents at $116.20a barrel.