* Global shares slip as Greek bailout optimism fades
* Euro off 2-month highs, oil halts 8-day rally
* Greek coalition party says will not vote for rescue deal
By Herbert Lash and Anirban Nag
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 Stocks and the
euro slid while safe-haven government bonds rose on Friday as
final approval for a long-awaited Greek debt deal remained
elusive, with fresh political wrangling injecting more
uncertainty and keeping alive the risk of a messy default.
The leader of the smallest party in Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos' coalition government, George Karatzaferis, said he
could not vote in favor of a 130-billion-euro bailout agreement
Greece needs to avoid defaulting on its debt.
Although his party has only 15 deputies out of 300, his
comments drove nervous investors to sell stocks and the euro
ahead of a parliamentary vote on the deal due on Sunday.
A pre-weekend scramble for safety reversed the previous
day's decline in government debt prices, spurred by optimism
Greece would soon receive a second bailout. Those hopes pushed
the 30-year Treasury bond yield to its highest levels since late
October.
"It's all about Greek headlines now. Markets are facing
another face-off and generally speaking, investors don't like
being short Treasuries when these things are going on," said
David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers gave a lukewarm
response to an inter-party agreement from Athens on austerity
measures, and set more conditions for Greece to secure a second
bailout needed to ensure it can meet debt repayments next month.
That left the Greek rescue deal in limbo ahead of the
weekend and tempered some of the enthusiasm seen in financial
markets on Thursday after Greek political leaders clinched an
agreement on austerity after weeks of talks.
"Markets seem to have had enough of it for now," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "It may just be kicking
the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable
territory and whether they (Greece) can deliver something long
lasting is another question."
Stocks on Wall Street opened lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 114.92
points, or 0.89 percent, at 12,775.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.90 points, or 0.95 percent, at
1,339.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.16
points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,899.07.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down almost 1 percent at 1,063.36 points.
Earlier, Asian stocks also lost ground, pushing global
stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity index
down 1.4 percent at 323.38.
Still, the index is up more than 20 percent from its October
trough as low interest rates from major central banks and a huge
cash injection by the European Central Bank fueled a rally in
stocks, commodities and higher-yielding currencies.
The euro was off 0.7 percent against the dollar at
$1.3180.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The Greek plan agreed by Athens has fallen short of targets
needed to bring its debt down to a more sustainable footing.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup, set three
conditions, saying the Greek parliament must ratify the package
when it meets on Sunday with a further 325 million euros of
spending cuts needed to be put in place by next Wednesday, after
which euro zone finance ministers would meet again.Finally,
Juncker said, the leaders of the coalition parties must
give strong political assurances that the programme will be
implemented.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greek political leaders
are loath to accept tough measures with rising social unrest and
mounting unemployment compounding the country's woes.
Concerns about the implications of a Greek debt
restructuring for Portugal will also keep investors cautious.
Growth-linked currencies like the Australian dollar
and commodities like copper and oil eased as
investors cut exposure to riskier assets and preferred the
safety of U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
17/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent.
March Bund futures were 75 ticks higher at 138.13
with 10-year yields 8 basis points lower at 1.94.
Risk appetite was also crimped after China's trade activity
fell in January by the most since the depths of the financial
crisis, raising concerns about the resilience of domestic demand
that has shielded the world's second largest economy as exports
have slackened.
Crude oil slipped, halting an eight-day rally, as the
International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its oil growth demand
forecast for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global
economy.
The fall was limited by robust Chinese oil demand and
political tensions over Iran.
Brent crude futures fell $1.62 to $116.97 a barrel.
U.S. crude, which had seen a three-day rise until
Thursday, fell $2.05 to $97.79 a barrel.