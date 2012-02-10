* Global shares down as Greek bailout optimism fades
* Euro off 2-month highs, oil halts 8-day rally
* Government debt gains on safe-haven buying
* Greek coalition party says will not vote for rescue deal
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Stocks and the euro slid
and safe-haven government bonds rose on Friday as the
latest effort to impose austerity measures in Greece faltered,
casting doubt on the prospects of a bailout deal aimed at
averting a messy Greek debt default.
The leader of the smallest party in Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos' coalition government, George Karatzaferis, said he
could not vote in favor of a 130-billion-euro bailout agreement
Greece needs to avoid default.
Although his party has only 15 deputies out of 300, his
comments drove nervous investors to sell stocks and the euro
ahead of a parliamentary vote on the deal scheduled for Sunday.
Selling was broad on Wall Street, with all 10 major S&P
sectors negative in early trading. The CBOE Volatility index
, a measure of volatility known as a "fear index," spiked
more than 11 percent, its biggest jump in three months.
The declines put the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index
on pace for its first weekly decline in the past six.
"Given the fact we've got a 7 percent rally in six weeks and
a 25 percent rally in four months, it's perfectly reasonable
that we should have a little bit of pause here," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors,
in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.88
points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,777.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.54 points, or 0.78 percent, at
1,341.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.92
points, or 0.71 percent, at 2,906.31.
A pre-weekend scramble for safety reversed the previous
day's decline in government debt prices, spurred by optimism
Greece would soon receive a second bailout. Those hopes pushed
the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield to its highest levels since
late October.
"It's all about Greek headlines now. Markets are facing
another face-off and generally speaking, investors don't like
being short Treasuries when these things are going on," said
David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit
Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Earlier, euro zone finance ministers gave a lukewarm
response to an inter-party agreement from Athens on austerity
measures and set more conditions for Greece to secure a second
bailout needed to ensure it can meet debt repayments next month.
That left the Greek rescue deal in limbo ahead of the
weekend and tempered some of the enthusiasm seen in financial
markets on Thursday after Greek political leaders clinched an
agreement on austerity after weeks of talks.
"Markets seem to have had enough of it for now," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "It may just be kicking
the can down the road again as debt is in unsustainable
territory and whether they (Greece) can deliver something long
lasting is another question."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.7 percent at 1,066.03.
Earlier, Asian stocks also lost ground, pushing global
stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity index
down 1.2 percent at 324.05.
Still, the index is up more than 20 percent from its October
trough as low interest rates from major central banks and a huge
cash injection by the European Central Bank fueled a rally in
stocks, commodities and higher-yielding currencies.
The euro was off 0.7 percent against the dollar at
$1.3185.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
The Greek plan agreed by Athens has fallen short of targets
needed to bring its debt down to a more sustainable footing.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup, set three
conditions, saying the Greek parliament must ratify the package
when it meets on Sunday with a further 325 million
euros of spending cuts needed to be put in place by next
Wednesday, after which euro zone finance ministers would meet
again.
Finally, Juncker said, the leaders of the coalition parties
must give strong political assurances that the program will be
implemented.
Facing elections as soon as April, Greek political leaders
are loath to accept tough measures with rising social unrest and
mounting unemployment compounding the country's woes.
Growth-linked currencies like the Australian dollar
and commodities like copper and oil eased as
investors cut exposure to riskier assets and preferred the
safety of U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
16/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent.
March Bund futures were 1 full point higher at
138.10, with 10-year yields almost 8 basis points
lower at 1.95.
Risk appetite was also crimped after China's trade activity
fell in January by the most since the depths of the financial
crisis, raising concerns about the resilience of domestic demand
that has shielded the world's second-largest economy as exports
have slackened.
Crude oil slipped, halting an eight-day rally, as the
International Energy Agency cut its oil growth demand forecast
for a sixth consecutive month due to a weak global economy.
The fall was limited by robust Chinese oil demand and
political tensions over Iran.
Brent crude futures fell $1.52 to $117.07 a barrel.
U.S. crude, which had climbed for three days until
Thursday, fell $1.55 to $98.29 a barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $12.01 to $1,717.00 an ounce.