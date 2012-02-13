By Walter Brandimarte and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 13 Stocks and the
euro rose on Monday on relief after the Greek parliament passed
sweeping austerity measures, but gains looked fragile with
several issues still to be resolved before the shadow of a messy
debt default is lifted.
Key Wall Street indexes opened more than half percent higher
and U.S. crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel after Greek
lawmakers backed drastic budget cuts in exchange for a 130
billion euro bailout from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
"There was some apprehension about it, but the fact of the
matter is it was done, and it's given some very real clarity to
the markets in terms of what kind of risk Greece represents to
the market," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Half an hour after the open, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 59.11 points, or 0.46 percent, at
12,860.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.75
points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,350.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 22.56 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,926.44.
World stocks climbed 0.77 percent according to the MSCI
All-Country World Index while Europe's
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7
percent.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3221, recouping
some of the losses made on Friday.
Still, concerns about whether Greece will be able to fulfil
its tough austerity promises left some investors cautious,
keeping demand steady for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.
Before Greece can secure a second rescue and get the $14.5
billion euros it needs to meet debt repayments due on March 20,
the Greek government must convince a skeptical euro zone that it
would stick to the terms of the deal.
The focus is now on a euro zone finance ministers meeting on
Wednesday that is due to decide on approval of the next
130-billion euro aid package.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
3/32 in price, with the yield at 1.9741 percent.
U.S. crude oil rose 1.4 percent to $100.05 per
barrel.