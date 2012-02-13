* Greece passes austerity measures, boosting stocks
* Caution about Greek bailout prospects curb euro gains
* Safe-haven US, German government bonds edge up
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Stocks rose on
Monday after Greece's parliament passed sweeping austerity
measures, but questions about whether the plan will be enough to
convince European leaders to support Athens with a new rescue
package curbed an initial euro rally.
Key Wall Street indexes were modestly higher and U.S. crude
oil prices topped $100 a barrel after Greek lawmakers backed
drastic budget cuts in exchange for a 130 billion euro bailout
from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
"There was some apprehension about it, but the fact of the
matter is it was done, and it's given some very real clarity to
the markets in terms of what kind of risk Greece represents to
the market," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.36 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 12,847.59, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 6.25 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,348.89. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.11 points, or 0.62
percent, at 2,921.99.
World stocks climbed 0.77 percent, according to the MSCI
All-Country World Index while Europe's
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7
percent.
U.S. crude oil rose 1.3 percent to $99.93 a barrel,
after topping $100 a barrel earlier.
INVESTORS CAUTIOUS
Still, concerns about whether Greece will be able to fulfil
its tough austerity promises left some investors cautious,
keeping demand steady for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and putting
a lid on euro gains.
The European common currency was practically flat
against the dollar at $1.321. It was 0.1 percent lower against
the yen at 102.32.
Before Greece can secure a second rescue and get the 14.5
billion euros it needs to meet debt repayments due on March 20,
the Greek government must convince a skeptical euro zone that it
would stick to the terms of the deal.
The focus is now on Wednesday's meeting of euro-zone finance
ministers. They may agree in principle on the aid package but
are likely to withhold final approval until it is clear what
proportion of Greece's private creditors will agree to take
losses.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
6/32 in price, with the yield at 1.9637 percent.
German Bund futures also erased losses and turned higher as
optimism with the Greek vote faded. March Bund futures
rose to 138.34 after falling as low as 137.64 earlier on the
day.
"It's fairly low volume stuff and shows the market's
jittery. You could question why we sold off as much as we did
this morning because Greece can promise what they want, but it
doesn't mean they're going to deliver," said a trader in London.