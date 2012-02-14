* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales dampen expectations * Stocks, euro fall after less-than-expected sales data * Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks retreated and the euro slipped on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January, even as the data suggested a solid underpinning for the economy's recovery. Retail sales increased 0.4 percent, the Commerce Department said, less than a 0.7 percent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. However, core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent in January. The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar and the greenback trimmed gains versus the yen after the data, while U.S. Treasuries posted slight gains. Wall Street opened lower and European shares turned negative in choppy trading after the weak U.S. retail sales data cast some doubt on the strength of the economy's recovery. "The headline number was a little weaker than expected but the core figure was better, so net-net it was not entirely a negative report," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at brokerage GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "We're still seeing month-on-month growth, and the data shows that the U.S. consumer is slowly but surely getting back on track," Schlossberg said. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.23 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,845.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.99 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,347.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.06 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,921.33. The broad MSCI all-country world equity index slid 0.4 percent to 325.15, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares shed 0.2 percent to 1,069.12. European shares initially traded in the red in response to the Moody's warnings and downgrades late Monday to Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta. Stocks in Europe briefly rebounded after key German data on economic sentiment bolstered hopes that Europe's largest economy was recovering and a strong Italian bond sale added to signs that financing pressures were being contained. German Bund futures reversed earlier losses to turn positive, with traders citing negative headlines on Greece circulating in the market. Bund futures were 15 ticks higher at 138.38, having bounced off session lows of 137.89 hit in the wake of a well-received Italian bond auction. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 8/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent. The single currency fell 0.1 percent to $1.3176. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents to $117.72 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 80 cents to $101.71 a barrel. Spot gold prices rose $1.91, or 0.11 percent, to $1723.80.