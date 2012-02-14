* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales dampen expectations
* Stocks fall after retail sales data
* Euro down on debt worries
* Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks retreated
on Tuesday over concerns about the economic recovery
stemming from weak U.S. retail sales on Tuesday, a day after a
broad measure of U.S. equities notched an almost seven-month
high.
The euro also fell on concerns about Europe and the ongoing
Greek debt crisis.
The S&P 500 index has risen more than 25 percent from its
recent low in early October, leading investors to question how
much further the rally can run, especially in the face of a
still-simmering European debt crisis.
The retail sales data curbed the appetite for risky assets
and added to concerns following Moody's credit downgrade late
Monday on six euro zone countries and its credit warning on
France, Britain and Austria.
U.S. retail sales increased 0.4 percent in January, the
Commerce Department said, less than the 0.7 percent rise
expected by economists polled by Reuters. Yet core retail sales,
which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed
0.7 percent.
The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar
after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The
single currency fell 0.1 percent to $1.3176.
"The market is not falling appart, people are just taking
some money off the table," said Ken Polcari, managing director
at ICAP Equities in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.08
points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,817.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.40 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,344.37.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.06 points, or
0.38 percent, at 2,920.33.
The broad MSCI all-country world equity index
slid 0.5 percent to 324.82, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,069.75.
European shares initially fell in response to the Moody's
warnings and downgrades, and briefly rebounded after data on
economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy,
bolstered hopes that the country was returning to growth.
But a decision expected Wednesday by euro zone finance
ministers on a second bailout for Greece weighed on markets.
"We see more scope for the market to scale back a bit these
high expectations regarding a very smooth implementation of the
Greek package," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at
Commerzbank in London.
The March Bund future reversed earlier losses
triggered by a successful auction of Italian debt
. The contract was last up 36 ticks at 138.59,
having hit a session low of 137.89 after the Italian auction.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
13/32, the yield at 1.931 percent.
The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the
Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar
traded as high as 78.46 yen, surging more than 1 percent
to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters
and EBS.
The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns
about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in
Washington. "That could keep the door open for further easing
down the road."
Brent crude oil trended higher, after initial declines,
while U.S. crude futures retreated after initial gains.
Brent crude futures rose 34 cents to $118.27 a
barrel. U.S. crude fell 8 cents to $100.83 a barrel.
Spot gold prices fell 33 cents to $1,721.50 an ounce.