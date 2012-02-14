* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales dampen expectations * Stocks fall after retail sales data * Euro down on debt worries * Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks retreated on Tuesday over concerns about the economic recovery stemming from weak U.S. retail sales on Tuesday, a day after a broad measure of U.S. equities notched an almost seven-month high. The euro also fell on concerns about Europe and the ongoing Greek debt crisis. The S&P 500 index has risen more than 25 percent from its recent low in early October, leading investors to question how much further the rally can run, especially in the face of a still-simmering European debt crisis. The retail sales data curbed the appetite for risky assets and added to concerns following Moody's credit downgrade late Monday on six euro zone countries and its credit warning on France, Britain and Austria. U.S. retail sales increased 0.4 percent in January, the Commerce Department said, less than the 0.7 percent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. Yet core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent. The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The single currency fell 0.1 percent to $1.3176. The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program, "The market is not falling appart, people are just taking some money off the table," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.08 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,817.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.40 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,344.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.06 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,920.33. The broad MSCI all-country world equity index slid 0.5 percent to 324.82, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.2 percent at 1,069.75. European shares initially fell in response to the Moody's warnings and downgrades, and briefly rebounded after data on economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy, bolstered hopes that the country was returning to growth. But a decision expected Wednesday by euro zone finance ministers on a second bailout for Greece weighed on markets. "We see more scope for the market to scale back a bit these high expectations regarding a very smooth implementation of the Greek package," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank in London. The March Bund future reversed earlier losses triggered by a successful auction of Italian debt . The contract was last up 36 ticks at 138.59, having hit a session low of 137.89 after the Italian auction. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 13/32, the yield at 1.931 percent. The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar traded as high as 78.46 yen, surging more than 1 percent to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters and EBS. The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in Washington. "That could keep the door open for further easing down the road." Brent crude oil trended higher, after initial declines, while U.S. crude futures retreated after initial gains. Brent crude futures rose 34 cents to $118.27 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 8 cents to $100.83 a barrel. Spot gold prices fell 33 cents to $1,721.50 an ounce.