* Fresh concerns about Greek bailout weighs on risk appetite
* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales also dampen expectations
* Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 14 World stocks and the euro
retreated on Tuesday on fresh concerns over Greece's
bailout and on weak U.S. retail sales that gave investors pause
about a rally that had pushed a broad measure of U.S. equities
to almost a seven-month high this week.
Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a special
face-to-face meeting on Wednesday to finalize 130 billion euro
bailout for Greece, and opted to hold a conference call instead.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen more than 25 percent
from its recent low in early October, leading investors to
question how much further the rally can run, especially in the
face of the still-simmering European debt crisis.
Bank shares, which have been a barometer of investor
sentiment toward Greece and the European debt crisis, fell.
"Greece is still very unsettled, and it makes perfect sense
people are taking money out of financials," said Ken Polcari,
managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.
The retail sales data curbed the appetite for risky assets
and added to concerns following Moody's credit downgrade late
Monday on six euro zone countries and its credit warning on
France, Britain and Austria.
U.S. retail sales increased 0.4 percent in January, the
Commerce Department said, less than the 0.7 percent rise
expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Yet core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and
building materials, climbed 0.7 percent. The S&P retail index
edged up to its highest on record, before paring those
gains to decline 0.2 percent in late trading.
The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar
after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The
single currency fell 0.7 percent to $1.3092.
The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the
Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.42
points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,817.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.72 points, or 0.57 percent, at
1,344.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.07
points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,917.32.
The broad MSCI all-country world equity index
slid 0.7 percent to 324.14, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,069.75.
European shares initially fell in response to the Moody's
warnings and downgrades, and briefly rebounded after data on
economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest economy,
bolstered hopes that the country was returning to growth.
But the sovereign debt crisis weighed on markets.
"We see more scope for the market to scale back a bit these
high expectations regarding a very smooth implementation of the
Greek package," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at
Commerzbank in London.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
14/32, the yield at 1.93 percent.
The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the
Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar
traded as high as 78.50 yen, surging more than 1 percent
to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters.
The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns
about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in
Washington. "That could keep the door open for further easing
down the road."
Brent crude oil settled up 23 cents at $118.16 after initial
declines, while U.S. crude futures settled down 17 cents at
$100.74, retreating from initial gains.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$7.20 at $1,717.70.