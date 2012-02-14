* Greek bailout concerns, U.S. data weigh on risk appetite
* Slower gains in U.S. retail sales dampen expectations
* Bonds reverse course to rise on retail sales number
* U.S. stocks end flat on news of Greek commitment letter
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 14 The euro and world stocks
retreated on Tuesday on fresh concerns over Greece's
bailout, but U.S. stocks rebounded late in the session to end
flat on news of Athens' plans to deliver a letter of commitment
soon to its international lenders.
U.S. stocks rebounded from negative territory, with the Dow
and Nasdaq ending slightly higher after a Greek government
source said conservative party leader Antonis Samaras is
expected to deliver the letter on Wednesday morning.
Stocks had faltered earlier as weak U.S. retail sales gave
investors pause about an equity rally that pushed the benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 Index to almost a seven-month high on
Monday.
News that euro zone finance ministers had dropped plans for
a special face-to-face meeting on Wednesday to
finalize a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece and had opted
instead to hold a conference call weighed on the market.
The S&P 500 had gained more than 25 percent from its recent
low in early October, leading investors to question how much
further the rally can run, especially in the face of the
still-simmering European debt crisis.
Bank shares, which have been a barometer of investor
sentiment toward Greece and the European debt crisis, fell. The
KBW index of banking shares slid almost 0.5 percent.
"Greece is still very unsettled, and it makes perfect sense
people are taking money out of financials," Ken Polcari,
managing director at ICAP Equities in New York, said before news
of the commitment letter spread across markets.
The January U.S. retail sales data curbed the appetite for
risky assets and added to concerns following Moody's credit
downgrade late Monday on six euro zone countries and its credit
warning on France, Britain and Austria.
U.S. retail sales increased 0.4 percent last month, the
Commerce Department said, less than the 0.7 percent rise
expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Yet core retail sales, which exclude autos, gasoline and
building materials, climbed 0.7 percent. The S&P retail index
edged up to its highest on record and closed up 0.3
percent, slightly off the day's high. It had fallen earlier.
The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar
after the data, while government debt posted slight gains. The
single currency fell 0.6 percent to $1.3117.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 4.24
points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,350.50.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.44 point, or 0.02
percent, to end at 2,931.83.
The broad MSCI all-country world equity index
slid 0.6 percent to 325.09, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 0.2 percent at 1,069.75.
Early in the session European shares fell in response to the
Moody's warnings and downgrades. But they briefly rebounded
after data on economic sentiment in Germany, Europe's largest
economy, bolstered hopes that the country was returning to
growth.
But the sovereign debt crisis weighed on markets.
"We see more scope for the market to scale back a bit these
high expectations regarding a very smooth implementation of the
Greek package," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at
Commerzbank in London.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32, the yield at 1.94 percent.
The dollar hit a multi-month high against the yen after the
Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program. The dollar
traded as high as 78.50 yen, surging more than 1 percent
to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to data from Reuters.
The BoJ's boost to its asset-buying "played up concerns
about the outlook for the Japanese economy," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst with Travelex Global Payments in
Washington. "That could keep the door open for further easing
down the road."
Brent crude oil settled up 23 cents at $118.16 after initial
declines, while U.S. crude futures settled down 17 cents at
$100.74, retreating from initial gains.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$7.20 at $1,717.70.