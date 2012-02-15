* Sentiment hit by signs euro zone may delay bailout
* Euro zone heads for mild recession
* Equity rally underpinned by economic recovery hopes
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Global stock markets
firmed on Wednesday as underlying strength in the U.S. economy
and signs of economic resilience in Europe offset concerns about
the uncertain prospects for a bailout of Greece, a challenge
that weighed on the euro.
Overall U.S. industrial output was unexpectedly flat in
January, but the second straight month of gains in the
manufacturing component pointed to a strengthening economy, data
from the Federal Reserve showed.
"Clearly the headline (overall) number is disappointing.
However, the healthy upward revision to December on balance is
offsetting some of the headline disappointment," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
"Overall the vast majority of data recently has been
positive, so I am not too concerned about this one outlier."
Also lifting sentiment was a New York Federal Reserve report
that showed a gauge of manufacturing in New York state picked up
in February to its highest level in more than 1-1/2 years,
although the pace of new orders slowed.
The Dow and S&P 500 traded near break-even, but the
tech-heavy Nasdaq was higher on better-than-expected earnings
from Comcast Corp and a fresh surge in Apple Inc
. Comcast rose 5.6 percent to $28.77 and Apple gained
2.8 percent to $523.90.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.76
points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,849.52. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 2.61 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,353.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.23 points, or 0.62
percent, at 2,950.06.
Even though the euro zone economy shrank at the end of 2011
and will flirt with a mild recession under the weight of the
sovereign debt crisis, strength in France and resilience in
Germany provided investors some optimism.
German gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent in the
fourth quarter, topping forecasts, while the French economy grew
more than expected as corporate investment picked up and
domestic consumption remain solid.
But European shares pared gains after euro zone sources said
officials were considering delaying parts or even all of the
second bailout programme for Greece - possibly until after the
country holds elections in April.
"It's a never-ending spiral of mistrust and ping pong," said
Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital. "For general
sentiment, it's quite poor."
Bank stocks, which have been a barometer of investment
sentiment due to their exposure to euro zone debt, pared gains,
although the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was still up
1.4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at
1,074.22, paring earlier gains that had pushed the index of
leading European shares to a session high of 1,080.30.
The euro slid to its lowest in more than a week against the
dollar after on news of the possible delay to plans for a second
bailout.
The single currency eased 0.2 percent, falling back below
$1.31 to $1.3063.
The rally in global equity markets has been underpinned by
central bank efforts to bolster economic growth.
Since late December the European Central Bank has moved to
supply banks with large amounts of cheap money, the U.S. Federal
Reserve has committed to keeping rates low until 2014 and the
Bank of Japan and the Bank of England have announced further
policy easing measures to help the global economy recover.
The central bank moves have helped lift the MSCI all-country
world equity index by more than 9 percent so far
this year. The index was up 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
Oil hit a six-month high near $120 a barrel as concern
about supply from Iran, other Middle East producers and Africa
outweighed those about the health of the global economy.
Brent crude was up $1.71 at $119.06 a barrel. U.S.
crude rose $.103 cents to $101.77.
U.S. Treasuries rose slightly, extending a narrow-ranged
trade tied to stock market movements and the latest developments
in Greece's attempts to secure a 130 euro billion bailout.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
2/32, with the yield at 1.93 percent.