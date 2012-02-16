* US jobless claims fall to near 4-year low
* Greece, creditors agree on how to cut budget
* Euro erases losses, rallies on Greek bailout hopes
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Stocks and the euro
rallied on Thursday on strong U.S. economic data and
news that euro zone leaders were on track to approve a crucial
bailout for Greece.
The European common currency erased all of its losses
against the dollar after a euro zone official said EU leaders
were putting the finishing touches to a second bailout for
Greece that is needed to avoid a chaotic debt
default.
The news further boosted U.S. stocks, which were already
trading higher after reports showed U.S. jobless benefits claims
unexpectedly fell to near a four-year low last week and U.S.
housing starts for January rose more than expected.
"The jobless data is another brick in the wall, another
example of the fact that slowly but surely - slower than we'd
like - our economy is bouncing back," said Mike Shea, a managing
partner and trader at Direct Access Partners LLC in New York.
"Still, global macro issues are always going to trump what's
going on in the U.S., at least this global issue (Europe)."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 111.97
points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,892.92. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 11.81 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,355.04.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.87 points, or 0.85
percent, at 2,940.70.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 erased losses to
edge up slightly at 1,075 points. World stocks as measured by
the benchmark MSCI All-Country World Index were
0.23 percent higher.
The euro rose 0.31 percent to $1.311 after falling as
low as $1.29744 on trading platform EBS, its weakest since Jan.
25.
As investors moved into stocks, prices of benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury notes fell 13/32, sending their yield
up to 1.9775 percent.