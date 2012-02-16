* U.S. jobless claims fall to near 4-year low
* Greek bailout seen approved on Monday
* Euro rallies, S&P 500 hits 9-month high
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 16 World stocks and the euro
rallied on Thursday on strong U.S. economic data and
indications that euro-zone leaders were on track to approve a
crucial bailout for Greece.
The European common currency erased its losses against the
dollar after a euro-zone official said leaders were finishing
the details of a second bailout for Greece worth at least 130
billion euros.
The development eased fears of a chaotic Greek default,
driving prices of safe-haven 30-year U.S. Treasuries bonds down
more than 1 point.
U.S. stocks traded higher on data showing U.S. jobless
benefits claims unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low last
week and U.S. housing starts for January rose more than
expected.
The S&P 500 index rose to its highest level since May 2011.
"We're getting this incredible flow of good data. It's hard
not to want to step into the market," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"People are increasingly of the opinion that although Europe
will continue to have flare-ups, it's not likely to become a
calamity for the world economy," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.95 points,
or 0.98 percent, to 12,905.90, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 14.32 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,357.55.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.60 points, or 1.39
percent, at 2,956.43.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 erased losses to
edge up 0.1 percent. World stocks as measured by the benchmark
MSCI All-Country World Index were 0.46 percent
higher.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.313. It also jumped
1.15 percent against the yen, to a two-month high of
103.61.
"The possibility of some concrete progress (in Greece's
bailout deal) is reinvigorating risk appetite and pushing up the
euro," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in
Jersey City. "We're finally walking in the right direction."
As investors moved into stocks, prices of benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury notes fell 19/32, sending their yield
up to 1.996 percent. Thirty-year Treasuries were
1-06/32 higher in price, their yield at 3.15 percent.
U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.5 percent to settle at
$102.31 a barrel, driven up by concerns about disruption in
supplies from Iran and the North Sea.