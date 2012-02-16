* U.S. jobless claims fall to near 4-year low
* Greek bailout seen approved early next week
* Euro rallies, S&P 500 hits 9-month high
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Feb 16 World stocks and the euro
rallied on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic data
and indications that euro-zone leaders were on track to approve
a crucial bailout for Greece.
The European common currency erased initial losses against
the dollar after a euro-zone official said leaders were
finishing the details of a second bailout for Greece worth at
least 130 billion euros.
The development eased fears of a chaotic Greek default,
driving prices of safe-haven 30-year U.S. Treasuries bonds down
about 1 point.
Investor sentiment also got a boost from data showing claims
for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a near
four-year low last week while U.S. housing starts for January
rose more than expected.
Key Wall Street indexes ended around 1 percent higher. The
S&P 500 had its best daily performance in two weeks and finished
at its highest level since May 2011.
"We're getting this incredible flow of good data. It's hard
not to want to step into the market," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"People are increasingly of the opinion that although Europe
will continue to have flare-ups, it's not likely to become a
calamity for the world economy," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123.13 points,
or 0.96 percent, to close at 12,904.08. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index gained 14.81 points, or 1.10 percent, to
1,358.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 44.02
points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,959.85.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 erased losses and
closed 0.11 percent higher as expectations of a Greek bailout
grew. World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country
World Index rose 0.48 percent.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.313. It also jumped
1.15 percent against the yen, to a two-month high of
103.61.
"The possibility of some concrete progress (in Greece's
bailout deal) is reinvigorating risk appetite and pushing up the
euro," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in
Jersey City. "We're finally walking in the right direction."
As investors moved into stocks, prices of benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury notes fell 14/32, sending their yield
up to 1.982 percent. Thirty-year Treasuries were
31/32 lower in price, their yield at 3.15 percent.
Long-dated debt extended price losses after the Treasury
sold $9 billion in Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities
(TIPS) at higher yields than were expected before the sale.
U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.5 percent to settle at
$102.31 a barrel, driven up by concerns about disruption in
supplies from Iran and the North Sea.