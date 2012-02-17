By Walter Brandimarte and Alessandra Prentice
NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 17 World stocks hit a
6-1/2-month peak and the euro rallied on Friday as hopes that
Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week fuelled
risk appetite.
Data showing U.S. consumer prices rose the most in four
months in January boosted demand for inflation-protected
securities, although it had little impact on stocks.
"What this does is alleviate any argument inviting (more
quantitative easing)," said Todd Schoenberger, managing director
at Landcolt Trading in Wilmington, Delaware. "But all eyes are
on Greece, so this shouldn't have an impact on trading."
Prices of safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds fell,
while Italian and Spanish debt yields dropped on growing hopes
that Greece will be able to avert a disorderly default.
The country expects to get approval on Monday from euro zone
finance ministers to begin a debt swap with private bondholders,
a spokesman for the Greek government said
.
Key Wall Street indexes were little changed, however, as
investors mulled the strength of a recent rally that has driven
the S&P 500 to a nine-month high.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.83 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 12,928.91, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 2.15 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,360.19.
But the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.47 points, or
0.12 percent, at 2,956.38.
World stocks as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country
World index rose 0.7 percent to their highest
since August. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares gained 0.7 percent, hitting a 6-1/2 month high.
Emerging stocks measured by a benchmark MSCI index
added 1.2 percent, having risen more than 15 percent since the
start of 2012.
"Generally investors are only trading for the short-term,"
said Mark Foulds, head of equity sales at ETX Capital. "They are
being attracted by the more volatile sectors, such as the banks,
which will do well if there is a second Greece bailout."
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.314, after hitting a
three-week low of $1.2973 on Thursday.
"I think we'll get this Greek deal and the euro will edge
higher. But Greece is clearly not out of the woods and its
problems will be revisited many times in coming months," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
As appetite for risk increased, benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes fell 11/32 in price, driving their
yield up to 2.02 percent.
The breakeven rate on U.S. 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, moved
up to 2.27 percent, over 3 basis points higher than late
Thursday and the largest since Aug. 11, according to Tradeweb.
That rate measures the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and
comparable Treasuries.