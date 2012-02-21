* Wall St rises on economic optimism; Dow tops 13,000
* Euro rebounds after Greece gains second bailout
* European stocks weaken on growth worries
* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on bonds
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The euro rebounded on
Tuesday after a long-awaited bailout for Greece was reached, and
optimism over strengthening in the U.S. economic recovery also
lifted Wall Street, driving the Dow Jones above 13,000 for the
first time in nearly four years.
Investors, however, displayed some skittishness, with the
euro wobbling a bit before trading higher against the dollar and
Wall Street falling in early trade on worries that Greece's
economic woes were still unresolved even as a 130 billion euro
bailout removed the immediate threat of a disorderly bond
default.
The size of the Greek economy, however, pales compared with
that of the United States, the world's largest economy, which
continues to surprise on the upside and bolster investor
confidence.
"As it's become more apparent that the U.S. economy is
recovering, people have reduced their concerns about Europe and
focused much more on prospects here in the U.S.," said Rick
Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Like any crisis that goes on and on investors start to live
with it. Greece is not dominating the news anymore," he said.
Fourth-quarter earnings continue to beat expectations,
albeit at a lower rate than recent quarters. Of the 418
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 64 percent
have topped analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.00 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 12,996.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.33 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,366.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.02 points, or 0.34
percent, at 2,961.80.
Signs of improvement in the U.S. economy and stabilization
of Europe's debt crisis have driven the Dow more than 20 percent
since late last year, while the S&P has climbed more than 8
percent so far this year.
The euro rose against the dollar after investors pared their
bets against the single currency. The euro traded up 0.1 percent
at $1.3263. Earlier, it hit a session high of $1.3292 in
the overnight session brought on by the Greek bailout.
"Being short the euro is a stale position right now," said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director and head of trading at
Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. "Many had questioned
whether or not Greece would stay in the EUR, but last night's
decisions were a resounding vote of yes."
After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers agreed on the
Greek deal early Tuesday by forcing Athens to commit to
unpopular budget cutbacks and private bondholders to accept
deeper losses on their holdings.
In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst index of top
European companies closed down 0.5 percent to a preliminary
1,085.89 as investors took profits after the bailout deal.
The MSCI world equity index slipped by 0.1
percent after the Greek bailout but is still more than 10
percent higher for the year to date.
U.S. Treasury prices fell after the Greek bailout dented
appetite for safe-haven assets. However, concern over how Athens
implements the painful austerity measures moderated losses.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 16/32 in price to yield 2.06 percent.
While the bailout for Greece averts a disorderly default
next month, which potentially could have disrupted financial
markets worldwide, it left major doubts over the prospects for
implemention given looming elections in April and rising social
unrest on the streets of Athens.
"Greece is increasingly trapped in a vicious circle where
ever more austerity comes with an ever higher price tag on
growth. Consequently, implementation risk will remain high,"
analysts at French bank Societe Generale said in a note.
Oil held close to $120 a barrel as Iran's top customers in
Asia moved to cut back on supplies due to tighter sanctions by
the West over Iran's disputed nuclear program, which the West
says is aimed at building bombs, something that Iran denies.
Cuts in Asia are in addition to voluntary cutbacks by Iran's
clients in Europe ahead of a July 1 European Union ban on
Tehran's oil. As a result, Iran could be forced to re-route up
to 500,000 barrels per day from March, trading sources say.
Benchmark Brent was up 55 cents to $120.60 a barrel.
U.S. crude was at $104.90, up $1.66.
Gold has drifted between $1,700 and $1,750 in the past two
weeks, following the ups and downs in Greece's struggle to
secure its bailout package.