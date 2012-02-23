* U.S. stocks edge up after lower open

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 23 Global stocks were flat and oil prices pared gains on Thursday after forecasts showed the euro zone economy shrinking this year, adding to concern about the outlook for world growth.

The euro rose against the dollar on German economic data.

The European Commission's half-yearly forecast showed output in the 17 nations sharing the euro will contract by 0.3 percent and the broader EU bloc will stagnate.

The forecast overshadowed more upbeat data from Germany. The Ifo think tank survey of business sentiment rose to its strongest in seven months.

Investors are still struggling to put aside concerns about Greece and the conviction that a long-awaited second bailout agreed on Monday does not mark the end of the euro zone's debt crisis.

They are keeping close watch on the outlook for the euro zone economy and how much of a dampening effect it might have on the global economy. The lack of growth makes it harder for governments to meet budget targets and reduce the levels of debt which have unnerved markets.

U.S. first-time claims for unemployment benefits held steady at a four-year low of 351,000 last week, suggesting the battered labor market was healing.

"The trend is right there at about 350,000 and that puts us right smack in the middle of the 300,000 to 400,000 sweet spot that you need to see confirming the economy is on the mend from a job creation perspective," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

"In order for us to get to the next level (in U.S. stocks), either we need to see a little bit of a pullback that will draw in some investors who have been sitting on the sidelines or we need to see some significant fundamental surprises" showing strength in the U.S. economy or other parts of the world, Orlando said.

World stocks, as measured by the MSCI world equity index , were up slightly. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent while U.S. stocks opened slightly lower.

On Wall Street stocks edged higher after a lower open. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.06 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,974.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,359.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.93 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,947.10.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.3297.

FUEL COSTS

Oil prices pared earlier gains, with Brent crude higher for a fourth straight day.

While the U.S. economy has been showing encouraging signs, growth momentum in Asia is slowing and economists worry that rising oil prices, linked to growing tension with Iran, will undermine efforts to put global growth on a stronger footing.

Oil prices, which soak up cash from both household and company budgets, earlier rose to nine-month highs just over $124 a barrel. Because of weakness against the dollar, when converted into euros that represents an all time high of 93.60 euros a barrel.

Brent crude for April delivery was last up 9 cents at $122.99.