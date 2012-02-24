* IAEA reports fuels more worry over Iran
* High oil prices cloud growth picture
* S&P 500 closer to 1,370; world stocks up
* Euro hovers near 10-week highs vs dollar
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Oil prices rose more than
$1 a barrel on Friday as the United Nation's nuclear
watchdog said Iran has sharply stepped up work on uranium
enrichment, putting Brent crude on track for a fifth straight
weekly gain.
The sharp run-up in oil prices has increased worries that
slower consumer demand will stymie global growth, particularly
as the euro zone remains mired in a debt crisis and appears
headed for recession.
A day after hitting a record high in euro terms, Brent crude
jumped $1.12 to $124.74. The news on Iran from the
International Atomic Energy Agency, in a confidential document,
was seen as certain to intensify concerns about Iran's atomic
aims.
Brent has risen more than 11 percent this month, mainly on
worries over Iranian supply. European buyers of Iranian oil have
cut back on purchases ahead of a European Union embargo
effective July 1. Some of Iran's biggest customers in Asia
including China have also reduced their buying from Iran.
"The recent resurgence in the price of crude oil has led to
speculation that, in a repeat of what happened at this time last
year, a spike in energy prices could undermine real economic
growth just when the recovery appears to be gathering momentum
again," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto.
Despite oil's rise, U.S. stocks crept closer to peaks last
seen before the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. World stocks
gained as well.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was not far from 1,370,
considered the upper end of a technical barrier and a level not
seen since June 2008, before the Lehman Brothers collapse and
the ensuing financial crisis.
Over the past four sessions the S&P has hovered around 1,360
and it closed at a nine-month high on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.18 points,
or 0.13 percent, at 13,001.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.61 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,368.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.36 points, or 0.38
percent, at 2,968.34.
"We've touched these significant points (in the stock
indices) and they haven't shown a lot of support; that makes me
want to look at the short term with a cautious eye," said Joseph
Cangemi, managing director at BNY ConvergEx Group in New York.
Global stocks as measured by MSCI were up
0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended up 0.2 percent.
Energy shares were among those giving the biggest boost to
markets, with Chevron up 0.8 percent at $109.22, giving
the Dow its biggest boost. France's Total was up 0.8
percent at $56.55 in New York while Brazil's Petrobras
gained 2.1 percent at $30.23.
In Europe, results from companies including Telecom Italia
also reassured investors. Telecom Italia rose 6.8
percent after the company posted increased earnings, though it
slashed its dividend to help reduce a debt pile of more than 30
billion euros.
Rising energy costs supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S.
government debt, and U.S. Treasuries were on track for their
best weekly performance in four weeks.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. note was up 7/32,
with the yield at 1.98 percent.
EURO EXTENDS GAIN VS DOLLAR
Data on Friday confirmed Germany's economy shrank by 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter but investors were optimistic that
Europe's biggest economy will avoid falling into recession after
a strong business sentiment reading on Thursday.
The euro was last up 0.7 percent on the day at
$1.3462, just off a peak of $1.3475, a fresh 2-1/2-month high.
The yen slumped to multi-month lows against the dollar
and the euro, hurt by reported selling by Japanese
importers, while the breaching of key technical levels
exacerbated the move.