* S&P 500 up despite disappointing U.S. data, euro steady
* Oil prices ease, Brent down to near $123 a barrel
By Barani Krishnan and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wall Street stocks
ignored dour U.S. economic data to keep February's rally alive
on Tuesday, while the euro remained firm in
anticipation of an injection of cheap cash from the European
Central Bank.
Oil prices edged lower for a second day after Monday's
correction, which snapped a week-long rally.
U.S. Treasuries rallied as the government reported that new
orders for durable goods fell in January by the most in three
years, suggesting the U.S. economy started the year on a
weaker-than-thought footing.
The S&P 500 index hovered at the 1,370-point level it
has been tracking over the past fortnight, ignoring the durable
goods data and a separate report showing a decline in home
prices in December.
"The way that this market has been rallying ... (traders)
don't care, and that's the bullish sentiment. It will matter
eventually, but not now," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.97 points,
or 0.25 percent, at 13,013.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.76 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,372.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.44 points, or 0.62
percent, at 2,984.60.
Wall Street's strength was shadowed by a rebound in world
stocks and a recovery in European shares.
Global stocks, measured by the MSCI ACWI,
rose 0.22 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of
leading European shares was near flat after being down 0.3
percent earlier.
The euro was lifted by the European Central Bank's looming
cash boost for banks, even as some investors worried that the
benefits of a second injection of cheap money may be
short-lived.
The single currency was at $1.3405 to the dollar,
within view of Friday's three-month peak of $1.3487.
Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion
euros ($670 billion) of the cheap funds on offer from the ECB on
Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200 billion to 750
billion euros.
"The euro has priced in a cash injection of 500 billion
euros and anything above 600 billion will be risk positive and
push the euro higher," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
6/32, its yield at 1.9031 percent, as the weaker U.S. economic
data fed demand for safe-haven government debt.
"People looked at the durable goods and said: 'That's
shocking,'" said Trevor Coote, head of equity sales at Alexander
David Securities.
While the durable goods data was disappointing, analysts did
not think it was a game changer.
"When you look at all the details, the headline was weak,
the core orders were weak. It's pretty hard to spin this as
anything other than a slight disappointment, emphasis on
slight," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of FX Strategy at Wells
Fargo in New York.
In energy markets, Brent crude oil futures slipped
to around $123 a barrel from highs above $125.50 late last week,
ending a surge that had dampened demand for other commodities
and slowed gains in global stock prices.