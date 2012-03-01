* U.S. stocks advance as data feeds momentum
* ECB cash injection lifts sentiment in Europe, boosts banks
* U.S. data, while tepid, offers fresh encouragement
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. and European stocks
rose on Thursday as investors focused on encouraging U.S.
economic data and the European Central Bank's massive injection
of cash boosted banks, while crude oil gained on an upbeat
outlook for the global economy and worries over supply
disruptions related to Iran.
U.S. stocks pared gains after data that showed growth in
U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly cooled in February and consumer
spending was flat in January for the third straight month after
accounting for inflation.
But major U.S. automakers posted stronger auto sales in
February, helped by the need to replace aging cars and trucks
despite rising fuel prices. In addition, many retail chains
reported stronger-than-expected gains in same-store sales last
month.
After gaining more than 9 percent in January and February,
the benchmark S&P 500 started off March on an up note as
investors focused on data that supported a strong economic
outlook.
The day's rise "is purely a momentum move, and when you have
positive momentum in place, investors will ignore numbers that
don't fit in with the theme," said Steve Sosnick, equity risk
manager at Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.71 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 12,983.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.56 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,371.24. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.08 points, or 0.44
percent, at 2,979.97.
Despite the recent strong gains on Wall Street, much of the
rally is considered vulnerable and built on light volume. The
Dow is struggling to hold the 13,000 mark, a level it touched
earlier this week for the first time since May 2008.
European stocks rose almost 1 percent, led by bank shares
benefiting from the ECB's latest liquidity boost. A dip in
Spanish borrowing costs fueled hopes the worst of the euro zone
crisis is over.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose provisionally ended 1 percent higher at 1,086.04 points,
hitting levels not seen since Feb. 22.
"The funding risk in the banking system has reduced
substantially," Dennis Jose, strategist at Barclays Capital,
said. "The risk the sovereign having to eventually bail out the
banks has also reduced" with the ECB's liquidity measure.
But gains were limited as key benchmark indexes in Europe
and on Wall Street failed to convincingly break above major
resistance levels as a brisk 2-1/2-month rally loses steam.
The euro recovered to trade little changed against the
dollar on hopes that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke might
scale back on the comments he made on Wednesday in testimony to
Congress.
Bernanke's prepared remarks on Thursday were a repeat of the
prior day's testimony, as he stopped short of signaling a
further easing of monetary policy.
The euro was down slightly at $1.3318.
The euro had been weak before New York opened after the
ECB's huge cash injection reminded investors of the region's
debt overhang and the fragile euro zone economy.
The ECB's move had a big effect on the euro zone debt
market with Italian government bond yields now closer to safe
haven German government debt than they have been since September
last year.
The 10-year benchmark Italian government bond yield was
around 5.0 percent, having dipped under that level briefly,
while the two-year bond fell below 2 percent for the first time
since November 2010.
U.S. Treasuries prices briefly pared early losses after the
Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory
activity fell to 52.4 from 54.1 the month before. The reading
was shy of expectations of 54.5, according to a Reuters poll of
economists. A reading above the 50 mark indicates expansion.
Benchmark 10-year notes were off 25/32 in price
to yield 2.06 percent.
Oil rose above $123 a barrel as Chinese and U.S. data
bolstered the demand outlook and concern persisted about a
supply disruption from Iran.
A Chinese government survey showed factories' output grew
more than expected in February.
Brent crude rose $1.50 to $124.16 a barrel. U.S. oil
was up 37 cents to $107.44.