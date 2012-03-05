* Shares fall on fears Europe to return to recession
* China's signaling of lower growth ahead also weighs
* Oil gains on Iranian supply fears
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 5 World stock prices
slipped but the euro firmed from near two-week lows on Monday
after fresh economic data raised expectations of a recession in
Europe and China signaled slower growth ahead.
Nervousness over whether Greece will complete a bond swap
with private creditors by Thursday March 8 as part of a deal to
secure a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout and avoid a
messy debt default also undermined demand for riskier assets.
Wall Street stocks opened slightly lower, following declines
in European and Asian stock markets, while a measure of equity
performance in emerging markets fell more than 1.0 percent.
"We are clearly looking at lower growth in Europe and China
(and) as predicted, problems in Greece again," said Steve
Larkins, head of sales and trading at Seymour Pierce. "The
fundies (fund managers) are more than happy to sit on their
hands rather than expose themselves further."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.31
points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,954.26. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,366.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.40 points, or 0.21
percent, at 2,969.79.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent at 1,083.53 points, recouping some earlier
losses.
But the euro was slightly higher, climbing about 0.2
percent to $1.3220 after falling to near its two-week low around
$1.3172.
A downward revision to euro zone surveys of purchasing
managers' assessments for February wiped out much of the
positive effects of last week's European Central Bank injection
of three-year funding into the banks.
Brent crude rebounded above $124 a barrel on fears that
Iranian sanctions are limiting supply, offsetting a cut in
China's economic growth target and a boost in oil production by
Iraq.
Brent crude oil futures for April rose 64 cents to
$124.29 a barrel. April crude gained 29 cents to $106.99.