* Global stocks poised for biggest drop since November * Euro falls against dollar, lowest in about 2 weeks * U.S., German government bonds rise on safe-haven bids * Oil falls on growth worries; higher Iraq, Saudi output By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 6 Major world stock markets saw their biggest one day falls in about three months on Tuesday on worries about a global economic growth slowdown and doubts about the success of the Greek debt restructuring due by Thursday. Concerns that Greece and its bondholders may not meet the Thursday deadline for a debt swap fueled selling in gold and buying of U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds, the U.S. dollar and other perceived safe-haven investments. Worries about slowing economic growth in China and Europe were also to the fore. Output in the 17 countries sharing the euro shrank 0.3 percent in October to December from the third quarter, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Tuesday. On Monday Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut the nation's growth target to by half a point to 7.5 percent for 2012, fanning concerns about the pace of global growth. Oil prices fell from recent highs as news of higher output from Iraq and Saudi Arabia mitigated fears over reduced supply from Iran, which might retaliate against U.S. sanctions. "With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about Greece and after the effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are taking a defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York. MSCI's all-country world equity index fell nearly 2.0 percent, its biggest one-day drop since late November. In late morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 164.42 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,798.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 18.24 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,346.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.94 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,906.54. The S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day loss since December, led by weakness in the banking and material sectors. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.9 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower. With the euro zone endanger of slipping into a recession, investors hope the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China, could maintain steady growth. "What is driving the market now is the outlook for economic growth elsewhere and, pretty importantly, the U.S. and China," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In the currency market, the euro fell 0.76 percent against the dollar at $1.3116, its lowest level in more than two weeks, while the dollar index was up 0.6 percent at 79.81, its highest since Feb 16. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 19/32 in price at 100-17/32 with a yield of 1.94 percent. German Bund futures were up 56 basis points at 140.38 after setting a contract high of 140.48 earlier. Brent crude oil futures for April delivery shed $1.45 at $122.35 a barrel. In New York, the April NYMEX crude contract declined $1.60 at $105.12 a barrel. Spot gold prices fell 2.05 percent at $1,670.93 an ounce, its lowest level in about five weeks.