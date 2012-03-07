* U.S., European shares rise, helped by U.S. jobs data
* Eyes on Apple unveiling its latest version of iPad
* Euro climbs vs dollar after hitting 3-week low
* Oil jumps on China raising imports, U.S. inventory data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. and European stocks
rebounded on Wednesday after encouraging U.S. jobs data ,
and the euro resumed its climb after hitting a three-week
low as optimism returned that the Greek debt-restructuring deal
will get done.
Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind
Greece's bond-swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday,
raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130-
billion-euro international bailout package will be secured.
Some traders are still hoping for Greece to clinch a debt
restructuring before Thursday's deadline. This outlook helped
revive appetite for stocks, oil and gold, and kept a lid on
safe-haven demand for U.S. and German government debt.
Investor sentiment brightened after a report from payroll
processor ADP showed slightly stronger-than-expected growth in
U.S. private-sector jobs in February, suggesting the world's
biggest economy is gaining traction.
"This does suggest we are moving it in the right direction,"
said Beth Ann Bovino, senior U.S. economist at Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in New York, in reference to the ADP jobs data.
"It supports the expectations of another 200,000-plus in
Friday's payroll report. The jobs numbers are looking
healthier."
But a surprising drop in German factory orders in January
reinforced fears that Europe is at risk of a recession.
Those concerns could keep the euro on the defensive.
In late morning New York trading, though, the single
currency turned higher, climbing to $1.3155, near its
global session peak of $1.3164 - after touching a three-week low
against the dollar at $1.3095.
On the other hand, the dollar index slipped from its
three-week high. It was last down 0.2 percent at 79.70.
Thirty major holders of Greek government bonds said on
Wednesday they will take part in the country's debt swap,
increasing chances of the deal going through. They represent
39.3 percent of the debt eligible for the exchange, or 81
billion euros.
If fewer than 75 percent of creditors accept the offer, the
debt swap could be off, potentially plunging the euro zone back
into crisis.
"The Greek debt restructure is still hanging over the market,
but I think investors are paying more attention to the U.S.,
where there is good news coming out, especially on the job
front," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris
Private Bank in Chicago, which oversees $55 billion.
"Even if we have a successful Greek debt restructure, we
could still have a weaker euro," Ablin said.
Near midday in New York, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 72.81 points, or 0.57 percent, at 12,831.96. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.60
percent, at 1,351.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
23.10 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,933.42.
A recovery in bank shares helped lift U.S. and European
equities after they tumbled on Tuesday due to worries about the
economy and the euro zone's debt woes.
Shares of Italy's Banco Popolare rose 7
percent, while Bank of America gained 2.3 percent.
Buzz over Apple Inc.'s latest version of iPad
tablet computer, which will be unveiled later Wednesday, pushed
its stock up almost 1 percent to $535.45.
The FTSE Eurofirst Index of top European shares
advanced 0.7 percent to close provisionally at 1,059.11 after
losing 2.6 percent in the previous session -- its biggest
daily fall in nearly four months.
Gains on Wall Street and in Europe offset losses in Asian
markets. The MSCI's all-country world equity index
added 0.3 percent to 324.09, a day after
recording its biggest one-day drop since late November.
In commodity markets, oil prices gained after China said it
would boost energy imports this year and data showed a
smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the
latest week. But concerns persist over supply risks and Iran's
nuclear program, despite the country's offer for talks with
major powers.
Front-month Brent rose $1.48 to $123.46 a barrel and
April U.S. oil futures climbed $1.05, or 1 percent, to
$105.75 a barrel.
Gold rose a little more than 0.4 percent to $1.684.50
an ounce, as jewelers in Asia snapped up the metal after prices
dropped 2 percent in the previous session.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped
7/32 to 100-9/32 in price for a yield of 1.97 percent. German
Bund futures came off their contract high, last traded
up 11 basis points at 140.38.