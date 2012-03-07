* U.S., European shares rise on private-sector jobs data * Eyes on Apple as it unveils its latest version of iPad * Fed mulls new bond program to help U.S. economy-WSJ * Euro recovers vs dollar after hitting 3-week low By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. and European stocks advanced on Wednesday after promising U.S. jobs data, and the euro rebounded after hitting a three-week low as optimism returned that the Greek debt-restructuring deal will get done. Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond-swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, raising the likelihood that the deal will go through and a 130- billion-euro international bailout package will be secured so it could avert a chaotic default. Some traders are hoping for Greece to clinch a debt restructuring before Thursday's deadline. This outlook helped revive appetite for stocks, oil and gold, and kept a lid on safe-haven demand for U.S. and German government debt. Another factor that improved investors' mood was an article from The Wall Street Journal that revived hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would embark on a third round of quantitative easing. One option that the Fed is considering is the purchase of more bonds in an effort to hold down borrowing costs, and lend them out short-term in a bid to hold back inflation, according to the newspaper. Investor sentiment also brightened after a report from payroll processor ADP showed slightly stronger-than-expected growth in U.S. private-sector jobs in February, suggesting the world's biggest economy is gaining traction. "This does suggest we are moving it in the right direction," said Beth Ann Bovino, senior U.S. economist at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in New York, in reference to the ADP jobs data. "It supports the expectations of another 200,000-plus in Friday's payroll report. The jobs numbers are looking healthier." But a surprising drop in German factory orders in January reinforced fears that Europe is at risk of a recession. Those concerns could keep the euro on the defensive. In mid-afternoon N ew York trading, though, the single currency turned higher, climbing to $1.3136, near its global session peak of $1.3164 - after touching a three-week low against the dollar at $1.3095 earlier. On the other hand, the dollar index slipped from its three-week high. It was last down 0.1 percent at 79.76. Thirty major holders of Greek government bonds said on Wednesday they will take part in the country's debt swap, increasing chances of the deal going through. They represent 39.3 percent of the debt eligible for the exchange, or 81 billion euros. If fewer than 75 percent of creditors accept the offer, the debt swap could be off, potentially plunging the euro zone back into crisis. "The Greek debt restructure is still hanging over the market, but I think investors are paying more attention to the U.S., where there is good news coming out, especially on the job front," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago, which oversees $55 billion. "Even if we have a successful Greek debt restructure, we could still have a weaker euro," Ablin said. In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.60 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,832.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.77 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,352.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.47 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,936.79. A recovery in bank shares helped lift U.S. and European equities after they tumbled on Tuesday due to worries about the economy and the euro zone's debt woes. Shares of Italy's Banco Popolare gained 7 percent, while Bank of America rose 2.7 percent. Buzz over Apple Inc.'s latest version of iPad tablet computer, which was unveiled on Wednesday, briefly lifted its stock. Before the product announcement, Apple's stock had gained as much as 1.4 percent to a session high of $537.78. It last traded down 0.5 percent at $528.11. The FTSE Eurofirst Index of top European shares finished up 0.6 percent at 1,058.45 after losing 2.6 percent in the previous session -- its biggest daily fall in nearly four months. Gains on Wall Street and in Europe overcame losses in Asian markets. The MSCI's all-country world equity index added 0.3 percent to 324.06, a day after recording its biggest one-day drop since late November. Tokyo's Nikkei index fell 0.6 percent to 9,576.06. In commodity markets, oil prices gained after China said it would boost energy imports this year and data showed a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the latest week. But concerns persist over supply risks and Iran's nuclear program, despite the country's offer for talks with major powers. April Brent crude in London was up $2.12 or 1.7 percent at $124.10 a barrel, and April U.S. oil futures in New York were up $1.45 or 1.4 percent at $106.15 . Gold rose a little more than 0.6 percent to $1.682.96 an ounce, as jewelers in Asia snapped up the metal after prices dropped 2 percent in the previous session. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped 2/32 to 100-12/32 in price for a yield of 1.96 percent. German Bund futures retreated from their contract high, last traded up 12 basis points at 140.39.