* U.S. jobs data shows broadening economic recovery
* Dollar hits more than 10-month high against yen
* Limited bond losses on uncertain economic future
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 9 Global stocks rose and
the dollar rallied on Friday after U.S. jobs data
beat expectations and provided a fresh sign that the world's
biggest economy is recovering.
U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in
February as employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls, the
Labor Department said, even though the unemployment rate held at
a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
The data lifted the dollar to multi-month highs against
other currencies and initially pushed commodity prices lower.
Brent oil prices slipped to around $125 a barrel and gold fell
sharply before recovering.
"The pace of job growth we've seen in the last six months is
steadier and at a higher level than we saw a year ago," said
Alan Levenson, chief economist at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore.
"The bottom line to me is... the economy is on firmer
footing than it was a year ago," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.81 points,
or 0.40 percent, at 12,959.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.60 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,373.51. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.28 points, or 0.41
percent, at 2,982.70.
Greece's winning strong acceptance of its bond swap offer to
private creditors, averting the immediate risk of an
uncontrolled default, also lifted stocks. The market had run up
for two days on hopes of success.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, with
the Dollar Index up 1.05 percent at 79.972.
But the euro tumbled more than 1 percent against the
dollar on concern about heavily indebted euro zone states and a
weak growth outlook, which outweighed relief over Greece
completing the bond swap.
Trading, however, was moderate and many market participants
were still on sidelines, according to Michael Woolfolk, currency
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"I think there is cautious optimism, but I think the
European debt crisis is one of the factors that's keeping people
from going all in."
Global stocks, as measured by the MSCI world
equity index were up 0.1 percent, while
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue chip
shares, which had been flat, rose 0.2 percent after the U.S.
jobs data.
Brent crude futures traded near break-even at
$125.46 a barrel after early declines. U.S. light sweet crude
oil rose 79 cents to $107.37 a barrel.
Safe-haven U.S. and German government debt fell. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 10/32
in price to yield 2.05 percent.
Gold turned positive, up 0.6 percent to $1,709 an
ounce.