* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday Fed meeting
* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears
* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks and the
dollar were mixed in choppy trading on Monday as disappointing
Chinese data and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting kept
traders cautious after recent rallies.
China notched its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade
in February, fueling fears that global demand continues to be
weak.
Recent signs of improvement in the United States, the
world's biggest economy, have also dampened hopes of more
monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting
could see the Fed acknowledge the recent spate of brighter data,
with traders on the lookout for any hints about possible
additional stimulus.
Stocks in the United States saw a lackluster open after
three straight sessions of gains. The Nasdaq edged up
0.09 percent, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2
percent and the S&P 500 moved up 0.07 percent.
"This is definitely the market in pause mode, looking for
anything out of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) which
is going to give the market some sort of direction in terms of
-- not rates so much, because that is a foregone conclusion --
but direction in terms of guideposts for rate change," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital In Jersey City,
New Jersey.
There is a risk the U.S. recovery won't be strong enough to
overcome to the slowdown in Europe, according to Neil Williams,
Chief Economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked
Bonds, Hermes Fund Managers.
"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be
sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the
four years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide
the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems,
particularly in Europe," he said.
In Italy, final gross domestic product figures from Rome
confirmed that, as expected, the country is in recession. The
data underscored difficulties facing the government as it
grapples with a shrinking economy dragged down by austerity
measures and debt. [ID: nL5E8EC4LC]
The dollar hit its highest level in nearly seven weeks
against a basket of currencies in reaction to Friday's
U.S. jobs data which showed that employers added more than
200,000 workers for a third straight month in February.
But the greenback gave up those early gains to dip 0.05
percent against the basket.
"The market is focused a little more on what looks like an
improving U.S. economy and how that will translate to Fed policy
going forward," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese
yuan saw its second biggest single-day fall on record
as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move within
a wider range.
Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to
monthly trade data but comes as the central bank said China has
ample room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio for
banks, a form of policy easing.
The MSCI world equity index also reflected
the weakness in Asian markets and was down 0.12 percent at
329.93, though it is still up nearly 10 percent for the year.
GREEK RELIEF
In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the
successful Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in
European stocks but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved
west to Spain and other peripheral countries.
On Friday Greece averted the immediate threat of an
uncontrolled default when enough private creditors agreed to a
bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European
shares was down 0.06 percent to 1078.77 points, off the day's
lows.
The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.08
percent to $1.3123 against the dollar.
Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second
bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus on to
Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year
in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.
Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global
growth concerns with Brent crude slipping under $125 a barrel,
ignoring the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S.
economy and Middle East supply concerns.
Brent crude oil futures for April fell 1.13 percent
to $124.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.54
percent at $105.75.