* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting
* European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears
* Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks and the
dollar seesawed on Monday, pressured by disappointing Chinese
data and a day ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting at which
policymakers could signal reduced chances for more monetary
easing.
Markets started the day on a wary tone after China notched
its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February,
fueling fears that global demand is week.
In addition, recent signs of improvement in the United
States, the world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more
easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the
Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the recent spate of
stronger data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about
additional stimulus.
"After Friday's strong jobs data there is a chance that the
Fed could come across slightly less dovish," said Joe Manimbo, a
markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, D.C. "If that scenario were to play out, that would
tend to take further pressure off the dollar."
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
, down from a nearly seven-week high earlier.
The dollar eased against the euro, but the single currency
is expected to struggle in the coming weeks as relief over
Greece's successful debt restructuring deal gives way to
concerns of contagion from other debt-laden European countries.
On Wall Street, stocks were little changed. The Dow Jones
industrial average gained 40.42 points, or 0.31 percent,
to 12,962.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.16
points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,371.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 3.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,984.40.
Investors were also awaiting Tuesdays' data on U.S. retail
sales for February, which is expected to show a healthy 1
percent rise.
"We're trading in a holding pattern ahead of U.S. retails
sales," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus
Consulting in Washington, D.C. "We're looking for confirmation
of the positive trend from the jobs data."
There is a risk the U.S. recovery will not be strong enough
to overcome the slowdown in Europe, said Neil Williams, chief
economist for Global Government and Inflation-Linked Bonds at
Hermes Fund Managers.
"While the U.S. recovery looks genuine and should be
sustained, it's likely to lack the vigor to either turn off the
four years of policy 'steroids' that has caused it, nor provide
the lifeline needed to solve the other big economies' problems,
particularly in Europe," he said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was unchanged, with
the yield at 2.0279 percent.
The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese
yuan took its second-biggest single-day fall on
record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move
within a wider range.
Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to
monthly trade data. But it comes as the central bank said China
has ample room to cut further the reserve requirement ratio for
banks, a form of policy easing.
The MSCI world equity index also reflected
the weakness in Asian markets. It was down 0.22 percent at
328.89, though still up about 9.8 percent for the year.
GREEK RELIEF
In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the Greek
debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks,
but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain
and other peripheral countries.
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default on Friday when enough private creditors agreed to a bond
swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout.
Yields on safe-haven 10-year German government bonds
hit two-month lows, while yields in Spain
and Portugal - which has been bailed
out once - rose.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index closed down 0.2
percent at 1,077.10 points.
Banks, which have the most direct exposure to sovereign
debt, lost 1.2 percent. Royal Bank of Scotland
and Barclays fell 3 percent and 2 percent,
respectively.
The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.29
percent to $1.3151 against the dollar, with thin trading ahead
of the Federal Reserve meeting exacerbating moves.
Euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second
bailout package for Greece on Monday and shift their focus to
Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year
in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules.
Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global
growth concerns, with Brent crude near $125 a barrel, ignoring
the support offered by a better outlook for the U.S. economy and
Middle East supply concerns.
Brent crude oil futures for April fell 0.52 percent
to $125.32 a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 0.87
percent at $106.47.