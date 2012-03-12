* Dollar choppy ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting * European shares dip as growth worries raise debt fears * Commodities slip on signs of weaker China demand By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, March 12 Global stocks and the dollar seesawed on Monday, with markets held in check by weaker Chinese trade data and a Federal Reserve meeting this week at which policymakers could signal reduced chances for more monetary easing. Markets started the day on a wary tone after China notched its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, fueling fears that global demand is week. In addition, recent signs of improvement in the United States, the world's biggest economy, have dampened hopes of more easing from the Federal Reserve. Tuesday's meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee acknowledge the recent spate of stronger data, with traders on the lookout for any hints about additional stimulus. "As we have noted before, equity and commodity markets cannot expect both strong growth in the U.S. and further QE (quantitative easing) from the Fed, leaving them vulnerable to disappointment on one count or the other," said Julian Jessop of Capital Economics. The dollar fell 0.19 percent against a basket of currencies , down from a nearly seven-week high earlier. The dollar eased against the euro, but the single currency is expected to struggle in the coming weeks as relief over Greece's successful debt restructuring gives way to concerns of contagion from other debt-laden European countries. On Wall Street, stocks were little changed. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.04 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,971.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.58 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,371.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.11 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,984.23. Investors were also awaiting Tuesdays' data on U.S. retail sales for February, which is expected to show a 1 percent rise. "We're trading in a holding pattern ahead of U.S. retails sales," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "We're looking for confirmation of the positive trend from the jobs data." The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 1/32, the yield at 2.0244 percent The mid-point of the official trading range for the Chinese yuan took its second-biggest single-day fall on record as China signaled it was willing to let its currency move within a wider range. Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to monthly trade data. But it comes as the central bank said China has ample room to cut further the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a form of policy easing. The MSCI world equity index also reflected the weakness in Asian markets. It was down 0.23 percent at 328.85, though still up about 9.8 percent for the year. GREEK RELIEF In Europe, renewed demand for bank shares after the Greek debt restructuring prompted some early gains in European stocks, but markets turned lower as debt concerns moved west to Spain and other peripheral countries. Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when enough private creditors agreed to a bond swap deal to clear the way for a new bailout. Yields on safe-haven 10-year German government bonds hit two-month lows, while yields in Spain and Portugal - which has been bailed out once - rose. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index closed down 0.2 percent at 1,077.10. Banks with the most direct exposure to sovereign debt fell. Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays fell 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The euro moved off near one-month lows to climb 0.27 percent to $1.3148 against the dollar, with thin trading ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting exacerbating moves. Euro zone finance ministers will shift their focus to Spain, which is set to miss its deficit target again this year in what could undermine the EU's new budget rules. Oil took its lead from the Chinese data and the global growth concerns, despite tension over ongoing efforts to settle the Iranian nuclear rift and its threat to oil supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.34 a barrel, off $1.06, or 0.99 percent, after trading between $105.38 to $107.56.