* Fed outlook, U.S. bank test results boost sentiment
* European shares extend rally, led by banks
* U.S. dollar hits 11-month high against yen
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 14 Global stocks and the
dollar edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by a
cautiously brighter outlook from the Fed and news that most U.S.
banks passed stress tests.
European stocks rose to near eight-month peaks, and the
dollar notched the latest in a series of 11-month highs against
the yen. The greenback also reached its strongest against the
euro in a month, buoyed by speculation that the Fed could be
inching away from adding more stimulus to the world's biggest
economy.
Key U.S. indices, however, opened only slightly higher after
closing at multi-year highs in the previous session .
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday described the country's
output as "expanding moderately," compared to the "modest"
growth description in its previous statement. Many analysts took
the view that a further round of asset buying by the U.S.
central bank is now less likely.
Separately, the Fed also said on Tuesday that most of the
largest U.S. banks passed their annual stress test in a report
that underscored the recovery of the financial sector but called
out a few laggards, including Citigroup Inc.
"The stress tests kind of marked the unofficial end of the
2008 financial crisis," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"There is a lot of news in the market in the last couple of
days of a global nature," Meckler said, referring to the Greek
debt crisis and the Fed's policy statement.
"Given the fact the market has rallied so far, you have
investors coming in today and trying to consider what the next
phase for the market will be," he added.
Hints of a brighter outlook crept across the Atlantic as a
slight rise in euro zone industrial production data for January
ended two consecutive monthly falls and pointed towards the
bloc's eventual recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 15.44 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 13,193.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,395.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.56 points, or 0.08
percent, to 3,042.44.
The FTSEurofirst 300 pan-European index of top
European shares was 0.73 percent higher at 1,103.32 and hit its
highest intraday level since July 26, while the MSCI world
equity index rose 0.17 percent.
The dollar rose 0.83 percent to 83.56 yen. The euro
weakened 0.24 percent to $1.3050, its lowest since Feb.
16.