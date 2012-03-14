* Fed outlook, U.S. bank test results boost sentiment
* European shares extend rally, led by banks
* U.S. dollar hits 11-month high against yen
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 14 The dollar edged higher
on Wednesday, boosted by a cautiously brighter
outlook from the Federal Reserve and news that most U.S. banks
passed stress tests, while stocks were mixed after the previous
session's strong U.S. gains.
European stocks rose to near eight-month peaks and the
dollar notched the latest in a series of 11-month highs against
the yen.
The greenback also reached its strongest against the euro in
a month, buoyed by speculation that the Fed could be inching
away from adding more stimulus to the world's biggest economy.
U.S. stock indices, however, followed the previous session's
sharp rise to multi-year highs with only slight gains.
The Fed said late on Tuesday it expects
"moderate" growth over coming quarters, with the unemployment
rate declining gradually, versus the "modest" growth the central
bank said it expected in January.
Many analysts took the view that a further round of asset
buying by the U.S. central bank is now less likely.
The Fed also said on Tuesday that most of the
largest U.S. banks passed their annual stress test, in a report
that underscored the recovery of the financial sector but called
out a few laggards, including Citigroup Inc.
"The stress tests kind of marked the unofficial end of the
2008 financial crisis," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"There is a lot of news in the market in the last couple of
days of a global nature," Meckler said, referring to the Greek
debt crisis and the Fed's policy statement.
"Given the fact the market has rallied so far, you have
investors coming in today and trying to consider what the next
phase for the market will be," he added.
Hints of a brighter outlook crept across the Atlantic as a
slight rise in euro zone industrial production data for January
ended two consecutive monthly falls and pointed toward the
bloc's eventual recovery.
But the impact of high oil prices kept optimism in check,
weighing on growth prospects and dampening hopes that Europe's
debt crisis might be easing.
In contrast, economists in a Reuters poll said the
U.S. economy will gain traction this year after a sluggish first
quarter, even as the potential threat from higher oil prices
pushes analysts to raise their inflation expectations.
The Fed's latest statement, which made no direct mention of
policy easing, was in line with recent stances adopted by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan to wait and see the
impact of measures already taken.
"Major central banks, including the Fed, ECB and the BoJ,
have stepped off the gas pedal and we'll likely need another
deterioration in economic data before additional liquidity is
provided," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15.85 points,
or 0.12 percent, at 13,193.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.93 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,395.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.03 points, or 0.20
percent, at 3,045.91.
The FTSEurofirst 300 pan-European index of top
European shares was 0.43 percent higher at 1,100.06 and hit its
highest intraday level since July 26, while the MSCI world
equity index slipped 0.12 percent.
The dollar rose 0.99 percent to 83.68 yen.
The euro weakened 0.31 percent to $1.3041, touching its
lowest since Feb. 16.
"It may prove a temporary phase, but at present the U.S.
dollar is benefiting from higher relative yields reflecting the
outperformance of the U.S. economy over other major developed
economies," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The upsurge in risk appetite crimped demand for safe-haven
government debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 30/32, the yield at 2.2311 percent.
Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher after a
government report from the Energy Information Administration
showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week in line with
expectations, but by a smaller amount than previously reported
by the industry, with refined products stocks lower.
Brent crude rose 0.15 percent to $126.41 a barrel.
U.S. crude gained 0.07 percent to $106.78 per barrel.