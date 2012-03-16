* Global stocks advance as subdued U.S. CPI buoys optimism
* Government debt retreats on stock market advance
* Dollar falls as U.S. CPI reduces likelihood of further
easing
* Oil prices climb on concerns about Iranian export limits
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 16 Global stocks advanced
on Friday, with a broad measure of U.S. equities
rising to an almost four-year high after news of subdued
inflation added to investment sentiment and helped fuel a
retreat in government debt markets.
While the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index rose for a
fifth straight week, gaining 2.4 percent for its best weekly
performance since mid-December, the Dow and Nasdaq fell on
Friday in a sign of caution after the run-up in U.S.
stocks.
A report on U.S. consumer prices in February eased a hawkish
view on interest rates, causing the dollar to fall and helping
spur the sell-off in bonds. Improving U.S. economic data had
recently sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve would
raise rates sooner than its time frame of late 2014.
U.S. stocks mostly held near break-even for most of the
session, with the S&P 500 Index staying above the 1,400 level it
reached earlier in the week for the first time since May 2008.
The almost 30 percent rally from October lows for the S&P
has made investors want to see further gains in corporate
earnings, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management LLC, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It seems like we're at a key point in time in terms of
show-me some results, instead of the anecdotal signs everybody's
feeling better," Meckler said. "We're getting more to an
equilibrium to sustain the incredible growth of the first
quarter."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 20.14
points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,232.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 1.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,404.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.11 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,055.26.
Global stocks advanced, helped by an unexpected jump in
European exports in January and the U.S. economic data.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent after a 0.2
percent advance in January, with gasoline accounting for more
than 80 percent of the rise, the Labor Department said.
New car prices were up 0.6 percent, a good sign of demand in
the economy, said Michael Strauss, chief economist at
Commondfund in Wilton, Connecticut.
"Profit margins are holding up, maybe even doing a little
bit better for those products that are in strong demand, and
we're seeing some of that unfold in the auto sector," he said.
"If you thought the auto sales gain in February was sparked by
promotions, this number confirms that was not the case."
Separate data showed factory output edged higher last month,
despite a fallback in auto production. However, overall
industrial output was flat, held back by a second straight
monthly decline in mining activity.
In Europe, a surge in German exports helped the euro zone to
cut its trade deficit by more than half to 7.6 billion euros in
January from a year earlier, the European Union's statistics
office Eurostat reported.
The MSCI world equity index rose
0.4 percent, while the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300
index rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,106.79.
European stocks climbed for the fourth straight day and hit
their highest level since before the market's slump in late
July.
"Investors see the glass half full now," said Jean-Marie
Mercadal, chief investment officer of OFI Asset Management,
which has 47.3 billion euros ($62.3 billion) under management.
"That said, technically, the market is 'overbought' and it's
dangerous to chase the rally after such a rise," he said. "I
wouldn't be surprised to see 5-10 percent pullbacks in the next
few weeks, which will offer entry points that investors should
use to significantly increase their exposure to the asset
class."
The euro climbed against the dollar. The euro rose
0.7 percent to $1.3173, while the U.S. dollar index was
down 0.5 percent at 79.777.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped, but after this week's sharp
retreat, buying inspired by lower prices and higher yields
trimmed the session's steepest losses.
The 30-year bond fell as much as a point,
lifting its yield to 3.46 percent before trimming losses to
trade down 1/32 at a yield of 3.41 percent. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32 in price to
yield 2.30 percent.
Brent crude rebounded above $125 a barrel as attention
returned to restricted Iranian exports and global outages that
are trimming spare capacity, following a steep drop in prices
the previous day.
Brent oil for May delivery rose $3.21 to settle at
$125.81 a barrel. The April contract for U.S. light sweet crude
oil rose $1.95 to settle at $107.06 a barrel.
Gold fell, marking its largest weekly decline in three
months, after top consumer India said it would double import
duties on bullion and upbeat U.S. data this week fed optimism
over the global economy, boosting risk appetite.
Spot gold prices fell 99 cents to $1,656.70 per
ounce.