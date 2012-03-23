* Energy, basic materials lead gains; commodities rebound
* Euro gains, dollar falls after U.S. housing data
* U.S. government debt rises for fourth day
By Herbert Lash
March 23 The euro rose and world stocks
rebounded on Friday, lifted by shares in energy and
basic materials, as concerns about global growth were set aside
by investors who saw further gains in this year's rally.
Commodity prices ticked higher on the belief a sell-off on
Thursday, triggered by slower-than-expected manufacturing
data from China and the euro zone, was overdone.
Copper rebounded from a two-week low the previous session,
helped by a weaker dollar, falling inventories and an outlook
for above-historical consumption levels from Chile's Codelco,
the world's top producer.
European shares trimmed losses and Wall Street rose on
rebounding energy and material shares. Rising crude oil prices
helped the energy sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 34.59
points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,080.73. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,397.11. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.60 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,067.92.
Some investors are looking for a boost next week from
quarter-end "window-dressing," when fund managers drop
poor-performing stocks and chase better-performing ones to
spruce up their holdings when they are published.
"Overall, people feel good about stocks, so people want to
jump in and buy on dips like we saw yesterday," said Michael
Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, which
manages about $3 billion in San Antonio, Texas. "They're afraid
of missing the boat so they focus on things that have lagged."
An S&P index of energy shares rose 1.0 percent
while the S&P materials index also added 1.0 percent.
Caterpillar Inc. rose 1.3 percent to $107.83, providing
the biggest lift to the Dow.
Earlier, stocks fell after the Commerce Department said
sales of new single-family homes slipped 1.6 percent in
February to a seasonally adjusted 313,000-unit annual rate.
January's sales pace was revised down to 318,000 units from the
previously reported 321,000 units.
U.S. government debt prices rose for the fourth day in a
row, reversing more of last week's losses, as concerns about
the economic picture in China and Europe competed with improved
U.S. employment for investors' attention.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
13/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent.
Some fear equity markets have gained to much in too short a
time. The benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 10 percent so
far this year and almost 30 percent since its October lows.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.3
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of
top regional shares pared most losses to close down 0.01
percent at 1,079.42.
The dollar has been supported by an improving U.S. economic
picture that contrasts with the euro zone, where most
economies are either teetering on the brink of or in
recession.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3267, and the U.S.
Dollar Index was down 0.5 percent at 79.317.
The relationship between risk appetite and the dollar has
become more complicated, according to Chris Fernandes, vice
president and senior foreign exchange adviser for the capital
markets division at Bank of the West in San Ramon, California.
"Whereas in the past the dollar would tend to fall as risk
appetite was rising, the dollar is now benefiting from pro-risk
developments, as U.S. economic data has generally bested
expectations recently," he said.
Brent oil settled up $1.99 at $125.13 a barrel,
underpinned by worries that military conflict with Iran will
diminish supplies and create an oil price spike.
U.S. light sweet crude oil rose $1.52 to settle at
$106.87 a barrel.
Gold rose more than 1 percent for its biggest one-day gain
in a month, as higher crude prices and the dollar's drop
triggered short-covering after a sell-off earlier in the week.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$19.90 at $1,662.40 an ounce in moderate volume.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of leading
commodity prices was up 0.7 percent at 314.47.