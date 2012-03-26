* Bernanke comments lift stocks, drag on dollar
* Gold shoots up 1 percent
* German business sentiment rises unexpectedly
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 26 Global stocks rose on Monday
while the dollar retreated after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said the path to lower U.S. unemployment required
continued accommodative policies.
Bernanke's comments to the National Association for Business
Economics underscored views that easy U.S. monetary policy would
remain in place for some time and fanned hopes that markets
could see another round of quantitative easing.
Previous rounds of Fed asset purchases have weakened the
dollar and boosted U.S. and global stocks.
Further supporting equities, German business sentiment rose
unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row in March, signalling
that Europe's largest economy is more resilient than others tied
to the euro zone debt crisis.
Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth
Management in New York, called the remarks "the best of both
worlds."
"There's optimism that monetary accommodation is alive both
here and in Europe, and so long as that is the case markets can
continue to have a positive tone," said Grohowski, who helps
oversee $168 billion in client assets.
"With things getting better but also (with) continued
accommodation, that's a very comfortable tone for the market."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 97.63 points,
or 0.75 percent, to 13,178.36. The S&P 500 Index added
11.24 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,408.35. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 25.83 points, or 0.84 percent, to 3,093.75.
Global equities as measured by MSCI rose 0.7
percent.
The euro hit its highest against the greenback in three
weeks while the U.S. currency slid to a three-week low against
the Swiss franc.
The euro rose to as high as $1.3329, its highest
since March 2, according to Reuters data. Against the Swiss
franc, the dollar dipped as low as 0.9035, its lowest since
March 1.
Sentiment toward the euro remained cautious as investors
worried about the troubled euro zone economy.
Gold prices rose 1 percent on the back of Bernanke's
comments, as the dollar weakened and the Fed chairman's dovish
stance reminded investors about the threat of inflation.
"I think people have taken that to mean that gold is still
going to be in demand," said Simon Weeks, head of precious
metals at ScotiaMocatta.