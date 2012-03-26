* Bernanke comments lift stocks, drag on dollar
* Gold shoots up 1 percent
* German business sentiment rises unexpectedly
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 26 Global stocks rose on Monday
while the dollar retreated after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said a continuation of easy monetary policy would
be key to cutting U.S. unemployment.
Bernanke, speaking to the National Association for Business
Economics, said accommodative monetary policy would support
demand and, over time, drive down long-term unemployment. His
comments underscored views that easy monetary policy would
remain in place for some time and also fanned expectations for
more quantitative easing.
Previous rounds of Fed asset purchases have weakened the
dollar and boosted U.S. and global stocks.
Also supporting equities, German business sentiment rose
unexpectedly for the fifth month in a row in March, signalling
that Europe's largest economy is more resilient than others tied
to the euro zone debt crisis.
"There's optimism that monetary accommodation is alive both
here and in Europe, and so long as that is the case markets can
continue to have a positive tone," said Leo Grohowski, chief
investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"With things getting better, but also continued
accommodation, that's a very comfortable tone for the market."
In late morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average rose 125.44 points, or 0.96 percent,
to 13,206.17. The S&P 500 Index added 13.41 points, or
0.96 percent, to 1,410.52. The Nasdaq Composite gained
34.77 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,102.69.
Global equities as measured by MSCI rose 0.8
percent, the largest jump in the index in two weeks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 0.85 percent to 1,088.63 points.
The euro hit its highest level against the greenback in more
than three weeks while the U.S. currency slid to a more than
three-week low against the Swiss franc.
The euro rose as high as $1.3339, its highest level
since March 1, according to Reuters data. Against the Swiss
franc, the dollar dipped as low as 0.9030, its lowest
since March 1.
Sentiment toward the euro remained cautious as investors
worried about the euro zone's troubled economy.
Gold prices rose 1 percent on Bernanke's comments, as the
dollar weakened and the Fed chairman's dovish stance reminded
investors about the threat of inflation.
"I think people have taken that to mean that gold is still
going to be in demand," said Simon Weeks, head of precious
metals at ScotiaMocatta.
The decline in the U.S. currency also boosted prices of
crude futures, denominated in dollars.
Brent crude futures were up 33 cents to $125.46 a
barrel and U.S. crude futures were up 5 cents at $106.92.