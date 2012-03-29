* Revised U.S. jobless data puts damper on growth outlook
* Stocks fall on tarnished sentiment, safe-haven debt gains
* Oil prices fall below $124 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 29 A slower-than-expected drop
in U.S. jobless claims put a damper on investor sentiment on
Thursday, keeping global stocks under the weather and raising
the appeal of save-haven government debt.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 5,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 359,000, the lowest level since April
2008, the Labor Department said, but the data suggested that the
decline may be losing steam.
The report contained revisions for claims data from 2007,
based on updated seasonal adjustment calculations. It also
included a significant upward revision for the previous week's
number, which suggested that recent improvements in jobless
claims were perhaps not as encouraging as first believed.
"The market was feeling pretty fearless and bulletproof, and
when we're feeling that way, a disappointing data point has a
greater effect," said John Kosar, director of research with
Asbury research in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.31
points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,040.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.56 points, or 0.97 percent, at
1,392.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.31
points, or 0.82 percent, at 3,079.61.
European shares extended declines amid continued growth
concerns and as technical pressure weighed on several major
indexes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares was down 1.1 percent, while the Euro STOXX 50
was down 1.5 percent.
U.S. government debt prices rose, with benchmark yields
hovering at two-week lows, after the jobless data undercut
optimism that the employment picture was gaining traction.
Nagging jitters about the euro zone's fiscal woes and a
perception that the Federal Reserve might consider more stimulus
to help the U.S. economy also revived bids ahead of a $29
billion auction of seven-year notes.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent.
The dollar fell 1 percent against the yen as investors
poured money into safe-haven assets in the face of worries about
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The yen also got a boost
from year-end repatriation flows, with many Japanese companies
closing their fiscal year on March 31.
The dollar fell 0.9 percent to 82.13 yen, according
to Reuters data. The euro tumbled 1.33 percent to 108.84 yen
, and against the dollar, the single currency
fell 0.3 percent to $1.3274.
Oil prices slipped below $124 a barrel as signs of slowing
global economic growth and the prospect of a release of
strategic oil reserves in the West overshadowed concerns about a
loss of Iranian oil.
Brent crude was down $1.13 at $123.03 a barrel. U.S.
crude fell $1.91 to $103.50 a barrel.