* U.S. data shows economy still gaining strength
* Stocks advance, on track to double-digit quarterly gains
* Euro gains on new Spain budget, EU boost to rescue fund
* Oil up on weak dollar, expectations of tight U.S. market
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 30 World equity markets advanced
on Friday, on track to end the quarter with double-digit gains,
as reports showing the U.S. economy and consumer sentiment still
on the road to recovery helped buoy prices.
The data also lifted safe-haven assets like bonds, while
equity, currency and government debt prices hovered fairly close
break-even as the U.S. economic data and developments in Europe
were not enough to break out of recent range-bound levels.
Spain presented a budget projected to save more than 27
billion euros in 2012 through spending cuts and revenue
increases, while euro zone finance ministers agreed to raise
their financial firewall to contain the region's debt crisis.
Spain's budget and the rescue fund move were largely
expected by markets, and a spike in the euro against the dollar
faded to a more modest rise.
The euro edged higher against the dollar and the yen in
choppy trading. The single currency was on track for its best
quarter against the dollar in a year, benefiting after the
European Central Bank's second injection of cheap long-term
funds helped ease euro zone debt worries.
U.S. consumer confidence rebounded to its highest in more
than a year in March and consumer spending increased by the most
in seven months in February. But the pace of business activity
in the Midwest slowed more than expected in March as employment
and new orders dropped from elevated levels.
"We have a lot of conflicting data points, a lot of
conflicting news," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital. "There's no catalyst to break
things out of month-long ranges."
Despite a slowdown in manufacturing, as seen by data from
the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago, business activity
continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace, said David Song, a
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The resilience kept the economic outlook looking bright.
"When we take everything into account, it really suggests
the economy is getting on a more sustainable path and really
curbs the Fed's scope to expand monetary policy further," Song
said.
Stocks on Wall Street followed global equity markets up, and
after paring initial gains, stayed higher.
European shares rose following a 3-day drop as bargain
hunters scooped up cyclical mining and auto shares after the
deal over the region's rescue fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.82 points,
or 0.49 percent, at 13,210.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.22 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,409.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added up 4.18 points, or 0.14
percent, at 3,099.54.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.9 percent at a provisional 1,069.16 points, its best
first quarter in six years. The pan-regional index rose almost 7
percent for the quarter.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
added 0.6 percent, pushing its gain up more than 11 percent so
far this year for its best quarterly performance since the third
quarter of 2010.
Prices on U.S. government debt rose, fueled by worries about
a slowdown in consumer spending and manufacturing. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 2/32 in price to
yield 2.16 percent. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond
was flat, yielding 3.27 percent.
Crude oil rose after three losing sessions, with support
from a weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies
in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
Front-month Brent crude futures were up 54 cents to
nearly $123 a barrel, recovering from their sharpest daily fall
in more than three weeks.
U.S. crude futures were up 76 cents at $103.53 after
their biggest 2-day slide since mid-December.
Fears of supply disruption in the Middle East underpinned
oil, but gains were capped by concerns that some Western nations
will release oil stocks, increasing supply and tempering prices.
There is also a focus on the untamed euro zone crisis.
"Prices are still very range-bound," said Amrita Sen at
Barclays in London. "Overall prices are within a range, still
constrained by fears on the upside of a strategic petroleum
release and on the downside by the strong fundamentals and
geopolitical concerns."