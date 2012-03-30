* U.S. data shows economy is still gaining strength
* Stocks advance, on track to double-digit quarterly gains
* Euro gains on new Spanish budget, EU boost to rescue fund
* Oil up on weak dollar, expectations of tight U.S. market
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 30 World stocks markets advanced
o n F riday, on track to post double-digit gains for the quarter,
as reports showing U.S. consumer spending and sentiment on the
rise helped buoy stock prices and undercut the desire to hold
bonds.
Equity, currency and government debt prices initially
hovered fairly close to break-even as investors saw some
weakness in the U.S. economic data, while developments in Europe
kept asset prices at recent range-bound levels.
While the pace of business activity in the Midwest slowed
more than expected in March as employment and new orders dropped
from elevated levels, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded to its
highest in more than a year this month and consumer spending
increased by the most in seven months in February.
.
The data, despite some conflicting signs, kept the economic
outlook looking bright.
"When we take everything into account, it really suggests
the economy is getting on a more sustainable path and really
curbs the Fed's scope to expand monetary policy further," said
David Song, a currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.44 points,
or 0.38 percent, at 13,196.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.11 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,407.39. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.97 points, or 0.03
percent, at 3,096.33.
Investors flocked to consumer-oriented shares. The S&P
consumer staples sector index rose 0.8 percent and the
S&P consumer discretionary sector index added 0.5
percent.
"You're seeing a bit of sector rotation," said Quincy
Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New
Jersey. "That underscores investors are still constructive on
the equity market."
European shares rose following a 3-day drop as bargain
hunters scooped up cyclical mining and auto shares after the
deal over the region's rescue fund.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.9 percent at 1,069.03, its best first quarter in six
years. The pan-regional index rose almost 7 percent for the
quarter.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
added 0.6 percent, pushing its gain up more than 11 percent so
far this year for its best quarterly performance since the third
quarter of 2010.
The euro edged higher against the dollar and the yen in
choppy trading as budget cuts in Spain boosted hopes the country
could stick to an austerity path even as mixed data kept trading
largely range-bound.
Spain presented a budget projected to save more than 27
billion euros in 2012 through spending cuts and revenue
increases, while euro zone finance ministers agreed to raise
their financial firewall to contain the region's debt crisis.
Spain's budget and the rescue fund move were largely
expected by markets, and a spike in the euro against the dollar
faded to a more modest rise.
"We have a lot of conflicting data points, a lot of
conflicting news," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital. "There's no catalyst to break
things out of month-long ranges."
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.3336
and gained 0.8 percent to 110.48 yen.
The greenback seesawed against the yen, rising 0.5 percent
to 82.80 yen.
U.S. Treasuries debt prices fell, marking the end of a
tumultuous first quarter for Treasuries, which are on track for
their worst three-month period since the fourth quarter of 2010.
An afternoon sell-off was led by the 30-year bond.
"The market seems to be struggling to hang in here before
quarter end," said Sean Murphy, a Treasury trader at SG Americas
Securities in New York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
16/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent. The 30-year U.S. Treasury
bond was down 43/32, yielding 3.34 percent.
Crude oil rose after three losing sessions, with support
from a weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies
in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
Front-month Brent crude futures settled up 49 cents
at $122.88 a barrel, recovering from their sharpest daily fall
in more than three weeks.
U.S. crude futures settled up 24 cents at $103.02 a
barrel after their biggest 2-day slide since mid-December.
Fears of supply disruption in the Middle East underpinned
oil, but gains were capped by concerns that some Western nations
will release oil stocks, increasing supply and tempering prices.
There is also a focus on the untamed euro zone crisis.
"Prices are still very range-bound," said Amrita Sen at
Barclays in London. "Overall prices are within a range, still
constrained by fears on the upside of a strategic petroleum
release and on the downside by the strong fundamentals and
geopolitical concerns."