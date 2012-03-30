* U.S. data shows economy is still gaining strength
* Stocks advance, post double-digit quarterly gains
* Euro gains on new Spanish budget, EU boost to rescue fund
* Oil up on weak dollar, expectations of tight U.S. market
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 30 World stock markets advanced
o n F riday, posting double-digit gains for the quarter, as
economic reports showing U.S. consumer spending and sentiment
still on the rise helped buoy stock prices and undercut the
desire to hold bonds.
U.S. government debt prices fell, marking the end of a
tumultuous first quarter for Treasuries, marked by their worst
three-month period since the fourth quarter of 2010.
But stocks on Wall Street ended their strongest quarter in
more than two years. Investors flocked to consumer-oriented
shares after data showed U.S. consumer spending rose by the most
in seven months in February and consumer confidence rebounded to
its highest in more than a year in March.
The S&P consumer staples sector index rose 0.7
percent and the S&P consumer discretionary sector index
added 0.4 percent.
"You're seeing a bit of sector rotation," said Quincy
Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New
Jersey. "That underscores investors are still constructive on
the equity market."
European shares rose following a 3-day drop as bargain
hunters scooped up cyclical mining and auto shares after a deal
on the region's rescue fund.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.9 percent at 1,069.03, its best first quarter in six
years. The pan-regional index rose 6.8 percent for the quarter.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
added 0.6 percent, pushing its gain up more than 11 percent so
far this year for its best quarterly performance since the third
quarter of 2010.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.22 points,
or 0.50 percent, to 13,212.04. The S&P 500 Index gained
5.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,408.47. The Nasdaq Composite
dipped 3.79 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,091.57.
An afternoon sell-off in the bond market reversed early
gains notched in response to the data, which challenged the view
U.S. economic growth was accelerating. It reinforced the
perception that the Federal Reserve could undertake further
measures to stimulate the economy and job growth.
"Since the end of 2011 we've seen the market get spooked by
stronger economic data," said Robert Tipp, chief investment
strategist for Prudential Fixed Income, where he helps oversee
$240 billion in assets under management.
"Those concerns were elevated at the Fed's last policy
meeting when the market was unable to glean any hint the Fed
would continue their aggressive open market operations in the
second half of the year," Tipp said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
15/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent. The 30-year U.S. Treasury
bond was down 40/32, yielding 3.34 percent.
The euro rallied against the dollar and the yen after
budget cuts in Spain boosted hopes the country could stick to an
austerity path, though mixed U.S. data capped some gains.
Spain presented a budget that aims to save more than 27
billion euros in 2012 through spending cuts and revenue
increases. Also in Europe, euro zone finance ministers agreed to
raise their financial firewall to contain the region's debt
crisis.
"We have a lot of conflicting data points, a lot of
conflicting news," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital. "There's no catalyst to break
things out of month-long ranges."
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.3334
and gained 0.8 percent to 110.48 yen.
The greenback seesawed against the yen, rising 0.5 percent
to 82.83 yen.
Crude oil rose after three losing sessions, with support
from a weaker dollar and expectations of tight gasoline supplies
in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
Front-month Brent crude futures settled up 49 cents
at $122.88 a barrel, recovering from their sharpest daily fall
in more than three weeks.
U.S. crude futures settled up 24 cents at $103.02 a
barrel after their biggest 2-day slide since mid-December.
Fears of supply disruption in the Middle East underpinned
oil, but gains were capped by concerns that some Western nations
will release oil stocks, increasing supply and tempering prices.
There is also a focus on the untamed euro zone crisis.
"Prices are still very range-bound," said Amrita Sen at
Barclays in London. "Overall prices are within a range, still
constrained by fears on the upside of a strategic petroleum
release and on the downside by the strong fundamentals and
geopolitical concerns."
Bullion was set to end the quarter up 6.6 percent, but was
well below prices of other precious metals. Platinum was set to
rise almost 17 percent while silver was headed for a 16 percent
gain in the quarter.
For the day, spot gold rose 0.47 percent to $1,668.77
an ounce. U.S. gold futures for June delivery raced
higher than spot prices, settling at $1,671.90 an ounce.