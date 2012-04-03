* Fed minutes weigh on stocks, gold
* Dollar up 1 pct vs yen; bond prices drop
* Brent, U.S. crude prices fall
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 3 World stocks fell and gold
prices dropped 2 percent o n T uesday as minutes from the latest
U.S. central bank meeting showed policymakers may be less
willing to launch further economic stimulus.
The dollar rose 1 percent against the yen, while safe-haven
bonds slid.
Federal Reserve policymakers, in their March meeting
minutes, noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but
remained cautious about a broad pick-up in U.S. economic
activity.
Still, the minutes suggested the appetite for another dose
of stimulus via quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has eased.
The MSCI world equity index dropped 0.4
percent, while the benchmark S&P 500 had its worst day in a
week.
"There have been signs of strength in manufacturing and
employment. That has the Fed taking a wait-and-see approach on
the sidelines, which is certainly a disappointment for a lot of
investors," said Eric Teal, chief investment officer of First
Citizens Bancshares in Raleigh, North Carolina, who helps
oversee $21 billion in assets.
Supportive central bank policies, along with improving
economic data, helped fuel S&P 500 gains of 30 percent since
October.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.94 points,
or 0.49 percent, to end at 13,199.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,413.38,
retreating from a four-year high.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.13 points, or
0.20 percent, at 3,113.57.
U.S. stock sectors tied to growth were the big losers of the
day, with energy shares down 1 percent and materials
off 0.9 percent, extending losses after the release of
the Fed minutes, though they subsequently rebounded. The day's
strongest performer, the utilities sector, is considered
a defensive play.
GOLD RETREATS
Spot gold was down 2.1 percent at $1,642.06 an ounce.
Gold has now fallen below its levels in late January, when
the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until at
least late 2014 and investors believed more easing was likely.
More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money, and
diminished expectations of QE3 buoyed the dollar against the
yen.
The dollar last traded at 82.94, up 1.1 percent, against the
yen, recovering from a low at 81.54 yen.
Strong correlations between U.S. Treasury yields and the
dollar/yen currency pair suggest that U.S. interest rates and
Fed monetary policy will decide whether the USDJPY continues its
recent gains.
In the U.S. bond market, benchmark 10-year notes
were last down 29/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, up from
around 2.18 percent before the minutes were released.
The FOMC minutes suggested there may be less of a chance the
Fed will buy more bonds to hold down long-end rates. This led
some traders to get out of earlier bets that the Fed is ready to
buy more Treasuries after the $400 billion Operation Twist
program is set to end in June.
"The (Fed) committee's discussion was in line with my view
that the Fed has a fairly high bar for implementing additional
easing. That conclusion is what the markets are reacting to with
the dollar strengthening, bonds down, stocks down and gold down
a bit," said Brian Jacobsen, chief fixed-income strategist for
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
In the oil market, Brent and U.S. crude futures also fell on
the Fed news, with Brent May crude down 57 cents, or
0.45 percent, to settle at $124.86 a barrel.
Spain's financial woes weighed on European equities.
Spain's IBEX shed 2.7 percent, underperforming the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which fell 1.1 percent
to 1,072.87.
Spain's debt will jump to its highest level since at least
1990 this year as the economy sinks into recession and borrowing
costs rise, a document detailing the country's 2012 budget
showed. Spanish 10-year bond yields up to 5.43
percent.
The number of registered Spanish jobless also rose for the
eighth straight month in March as companies from all sectors
continued to lay off staff.
Spain's Banco Santander and BBVA fell as
much as 4.5 percent, while Italy's Unicredit and
Brussels-listed KBC Groep shed up to 5.4 percent.