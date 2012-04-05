* World stocks dip, U.S. stocks nearly flat
* Shangai shares up on China bank policy
* Euro falls to 3-week low vs dollar
* Spanish 10-year yields up 12 bp to 5.86 percent
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 5 The euro hit a three-week low
against the dollar and global stock markets dipped on Thursday
as Spain's debt burden fueled worries about further problems for
euro zone economies and curtailed investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries edged higher, along with gold
prices.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose as
high as 5.86 percent on Thursday, dragging Italian rates in
their wake as investors fled to the relative safety of German
and U.S. debt.
A poor Spanish bond auction on Wednesday added to worries
that the impact of the European Central Bank's one trillion euro
injection of cheap three-year funds into the banking system may
be coming to an abrupt halt.
"The whole European situation seems to be reheating ... and
there is more safe-haven type buying," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
The MSCI world equity index was last down
0.1 percent, while U.S. stocks were little changed.
Traders cautioned that some of the moves may be exaggerated
by thin trading ahead of an extended Easter weekend, and while
global stock markets lost more than 1 percent of their value on
Wednesday, they remain up almost 10 percent this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.03
points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,064.72. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.31 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,399.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.25 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,071.34.
Energy shares gained along with the price of oil. U.S. crude
was up $1.33 at $102.80 per barrel, while Brent crude
was up 52 cents at $122.86. Exxon Mobil shares
were up 0.3 percent at $85.20.
Offsetting some concern about the euro zone for U.S. stocks
was data showing the number of Americans lining up for new
jobless benefits fell to the lowest in nearly four years last
week.
Spain's IBEX 35 index fell 0.1 percent and touched a
7-month low as concerns mounted about Spain's ability to meet
its budget targets.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent,
though banking stocks, many of which have large exposure to the
region's lower-rated sovereign debt, edged lower.
UniCredit and Commerzbank, which both
have exposure to euro zone peripheral debt, were also hard hit,
down 3.1 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.
Bucking the softer global trend, non-banking financial
sector firms led Chinese shares to their biggest single-day gain
since early February, after Premier Wen Jiabao said the monopoly
formed by the country's big banks needed to be broken to get
money flowing to cash-starved companies.
EURO WEAKENS
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.7 percent
at$1.3052, having hit a three-week low of $1.3038. It also hit
its lowest in four weeks against the yen at 106.86 yen
before recovering slightly to trade at 107.23 yen, down 1
percent.
Spain's cost of borrowing on markets over 10 years jumped 30
basis points on Wednesday after borrowing costs rose at the
country's auction of bonds. The yield premium over German
benchmarks is now 411 basis points, its highest since late
November before the ECB flooded the market with three-year
funds.
Safe-haven assets moved higher.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 5/32, with
the yield at 2.2038 percent, while spot gold was up 0.6
percent at $1,628.34 an ounce.
Weaker prices tempted some buyers in gold but gains were
capped by a stronger dollar and fading hopes of a fresh round of
U.S. stimulus.