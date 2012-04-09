* Stocks fall after jobs report spurs U.S. economy worries
* Oil futures drop more than $2 from Thursday settlements
* Dollar hits one-month low vs yen
* European, Canadian markets closed on Monday
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 9 Global stocks and crude oil
fell on Monday as investors reacted to the surprisingly sharp
slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported last week, which raised
concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy.
Stocks on Wall Street and crude oil futures prices fell more
than 1 percent on the first trading day after the U.S. Labor
Department reported the March jobs data. U.S. equity markets
were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
The government reported that just 120,000 jobs were added in
March, far below market expectations for 203,000 new jobs and
the smallest increase since October.
Trade was light, as major markets in Europe and Canada, as
well as some markets in Asia, including Australia and Hong Kong,
were closed on Monday.
"We're seeing more overhang from Friday's weak payrolls
report," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at
4Cast, Ltd. in New York. "It definitely suggests that it's not a
one-way trip out of the mess we're in at this point. The market
was getting a little too optimistic on the data front."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 154.24
points, or 1.18 percent, at 12,905.90. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 18.88 points, or 1.35 percent, at
1,379.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 39.27
points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,041.23.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
slipped 0.8 percent to trade near lows last seen a month ago.
The labor market report raised concerns about whether the
U.S. economy is strong enough to b oost g rowth elsewhere in the
world as Europe's debt crisis resurfaces and worries remain
about China's ability to avoid a hard landing.
China on Monday reported a jump in the annual inflation rate
in March that topped expectations, rising to 3.6 percent as food
prices remained volatile. But economists believe price pressures
will moderate over the rest of the year, giving Beijing the
flexibility to ease monetary policy to support growth.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, reflecting expectations that
the U.S. payrolls report increased the chances of a third round
of monetary easing measures by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 6/32
higher in price to yield 2.03 percent.
Trade in U.S. interest rate futures also suggested
that investors were betting rates would stay low well into 2014,
reflecting the Fed's view on interest rates.
Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel after Iran agreed to
resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a supply
disruption in the Middle East.
Prices were also under pressure on concerns about the pace
of the U.S. economic recovery.
Brent crude was down $2.38 a barrel to $121.08. U.S.
oil traded $2.41 a barrel lower at $100.90.
The dollar dropped to a one-month low against the yen
, weighed by the slowdown in U.S. jobs growth, which
bolstered views the Fed could yet ease policy further to boost
the economy.
The dollar against the yen was down 0.40 percent at
81.29, but Dollar Index was up 0.05 percent at 79.925.
The euro was down 0.18 percent at $1.3071.
Spot gold prices fell 83 cents, or 0.1 percent, to
$1637.10 an ounce.