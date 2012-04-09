* Stocks fall after jobs report spurs U.S. economy worries
* Oil futures drop but recoup some losses on Iran talks
* Euro rebounds versus dollar from earlier losses
* European, some Asian markets closed on Monday
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 9 Global stocks and crude oil
fell on Monday as investors reacted to the surprisingly sharp
slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reported last week, which raised
concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy.
Stocks on Wall Street and crude oil futures prices slid
about 1 percent on the first trading day after the U.S. Labor
Department reported the March jobs data. U.S. equity markets
were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
The government reported that just 120,000 jobs were added in
March, far below market expectations for 203,000 new jobs and
the smallest increase since October.
Trade was light, as major markets in Europe as well as some
markets in Asia, including Australia and Hong Kong, were closed
on Monday.
In afternoon trading stocks pared losses, as did crude
futures, while gains in safe-haven government debt were reined
in, suggesting investors were starting to shrug off the jobs
data.
"We have reacted to the weak unemployment numbers, and now
we are shifting focus to earnings, especially the banks later in
the week," said Paul Nolte, managing director of Dearborn
Partners in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 102.89
points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,957.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 13.17 points, or 0.94 percent, at
1,384.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.04
points, or 0.91 percent, at 3,052.46.
The major stock indexes had earlier been down more than 1
percent.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
slipped 0.6 percent to trade near lows last seen a month ago.
The labor market report raised concerns about whether the
U.S. economy is strong enough to boost growth elsewhere in the
world as Europe's debt crisis resurfaces and worries remain
about China's ability to avoid a hard landing.
China on Monday reported a jump in the annual inflation rate
in March that topped expectations, rising to 3.6 percent as food
prices remained volatile. But economists believe price pressures
will moderate over the rest of the year, giving Beijing the
flexibility to ease monetary policy to support growth.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, reflecting expectations that
the U.S. payrolls report increased the chances of a third round
of monetary easing measures by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 4/32
higher in price to yield 2.03 percent.
Trade in U.S. interest rate futures also suggested
that investors were betting rates would stay low well into 2014,
reflecting the Fed's view on interest rates.
Oil prices pared losses as revived talks on Iran's nuclear
program eased fears of supply disruption.
Negotiations between Iran and world powers over Tehran's
disputed nuclear program will be held on Saturday in Istanbul.
The resumption of talks that collapsed more than a year ago
tempered worries about an immediate cut in supply or conflict.
Brent crude was down 87 cents a barrel to $122.56.
U.S. oil traded $1.10 a barrel lower at $102.21.
The euro ground higher against the dollar and the yen,
recovering from losses earlier in the session as the effects of
the disappointing U.S. jobs data faded, although thin holiday
trading exacerbated moves.
"There's maybe a bit of a soft tone in the dollar on the
jobs report," said Mark McCormick, a G-10 currency strategist
with Brown Brothers Harriman, though he noted that "price action
has been pretty muted."
The euro traded as high as $1.3031 before more
recently trading up 0.20 percent to $1.3119. The single currency
also rose 0.3 percent to 107.12 yen, turning around
earlier losses.
Spot gold prices rose $6.97, or 0.43 percent, to
$1644.90.