* Wall Street stocks set worst 5-day streak since November
* S&P down 4 percent during current losing streak
* Euro falls on nagging anxiety about region's debt crisis
* Renewed safe-haven bids for gold and U.S., German debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 10 Wall Street stocks were on
track for their worst five-day stretch in nearly five months on
Tuesday, stung by worries about slowing U.S. job growth, and oil
prices slid more than 1 percent on worries about weakening
demand from China.
Signs of a cooling U.S. recovery after Friday's release of
disappointing data on jobs creation in March and the euro zone's
festering debt crisis fueled a view of tepid global growth,
stoking safety bids for gold as well as U.S. and German
government debt.
"The bad news on employment brought about more doubt about
the global recovery and how vulnerable we are to the double-dip
(recession)," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio
manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Oil prices closed down below $120 a barrel in London after
China, the world's second largest oil consumer, reported a
decline in imports of crude oil in March, raising concerns about
its oil demand and a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Crude
prices recorded their biggest one-day drop in almost four
months.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P was on track to mark a
fifth straight session of losses, and all three major indexes
fell below key support levels.
During the current downdraft, the S&P has lost 4 percent and
hit its lowest level in a month. It touched a four-year high
last Monday and is still up 8 percent for the year to date.
"The market is trying to figure out whether or not this
selloff has run its course," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach Gardens,
Florida. "I think the near term focus is really a question of
have we stabilized heading into the start of earnings season."
Tuesday's decline came on the cusp of the start of the
first-quarter earnings season.
Dow component Alcoa Inc., the U.S. aluminum giant
that is considered a bellwether for the industrial sector, will
unofficially kick-start the quarterly earnings season after the
closing bell. Its shares lost 2.7 percent to $9.34.
"The bar has been set low for the earnings season so I think
earnings will be a catalyst for the market to move higher. The
recent decline is just digesting the uninterrupted rally we've
had," said JJ Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist for TD
Ameritrade in Chicago.
In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 166.50 points, or 1.29 percent, at 12,763.09.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 19.38 points, or
1.40 percent, at 1,362.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 44.99 points, or 1.48 percent, at 3,002.09.
Apple had initially bucked the day's downward trend
but later reversed course. Its shares hit a new high of $644,
driving its market capitalization to briefly top $600 billion,
before turning lower to trade down 1.1 percent at $629.00
European shares hit a 10-week low on Tuesday on the first
trading day after the four-day Easter weekend. Financials,
miners, automakers and energy sectors bore the brunt of the
sell-off, reacting to Friday's weak U.S. jobs report and data
released on Tuesday showing no growth in France's economy in the
first quarter.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished down 2.48 percent at 1.026.15 points. The index has
fallen more than 7 percent since hitting an eight-month high in
mid-March and is up just 2.7 percent so far this year.
The broad weakness in equities knocked the MSCI global stock
index down for a sixth consecutive session. It
lost 1.46 percent and fell to its lowest level since early
February.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.2 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3080, near a one-month low of $1.3033
set on Monday. Against the yen, the euro was down 1.2
percent at 105.59 yen after an earlier low of 105.51 yen - its
lowest level against the yen since Feb. 22.
Both Spanish and Italian yields spreads over German Bunds
widening, extending their moves from last week when the U.S.
jobs numbers added to concerns about the global economic
outlook. The rising risk premiums on Spanish and Italian debt
reflect renewed worries about the ability of Italy and Spain,
the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies, to repay
their loans.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
15/32 in price with a yield of 1.993 percent, the lowest level
in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were up 1.20 percentage points
at 140.35, their highest level since March 7.
In oil trading, Brent crude settled down 2.27
percent at $119.88. U.S. oil fell $1.20 or 1.2 percent to
$101.26 a barrel.
Spot gold clung to gains in choppy trading. It was
last up 1.2 percent at $1,660.30 an ounce.