* U.S., European shares rise after recent sell-off
* Euro rises vs dollar on ECB comment on bond program
* Oil gains on news of decline in U.S. fuel stocks
* Investors pare safe-haven holdings in gold, bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. and European equities
rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had
been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while
prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted
the euro.
Oil prices rose on news of bigger-than-expected weekly drops
in U.S. fuel inventories, reversing losses driven by worries of
slowing energy demand.
Investors scaled back on holdings of safe havens such as
gold and U.S. and German government debt and tiptoed back into
riskier investments that had been battered in the wake of a
disappointing U.S. payrolls report last Friday.
Signs of weakness at an auction of 10-year U.S. government
debt and record-low auction yields for Germany's new 10-year
bond compounded the sell-off in Treasuries and Bunds. The
ultra-low yields soured demand for the euro zone benchmark debt
despite fears that Spain, Italy or another heavily indebted euro
zone nation might need a bailout following Greece's recent
rescue.
Even as Spanish and Italian government bond yields receded
after Tuesday's spike, Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB's
Executive Board, said the bank's bond-buying program remains an
option as the euro zone continues to struggle to contain its
debt crisis.
"The market action today tells you how sensitive investors
are to yield levels and positive comments from the ECB, even
though the central bank's comments were somewhat vague," said
Steven Englander, head of G10 strategy at CitiFX, a division of
Citigroup, in New York.
"At the end of the day it seems clear that policymakers are
very interested in keeping the asset market rally going and will
do what is needed."
Although some top officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve have
suggested a third large-scale bond purchase program is unlikely
unless the country's economic recovery takes a serious turn for
the worse, hopes remain high for more U.S. and European monetary
stimulus. Such measures could propel equities, commodities and
growth-oriented assets higher after a robust first quarter.
In equity markets, Wall Street stocks bounced back after
five days of sharp losses, helped by an encouraging start to the
corporate earnings season.
Sectors linked with economic growth led gains. The S&P
financial sector index rose 1.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 89.46
points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,805.39. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed up 10.12 points, or 0.74 percent, at
1,368.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 25.24
points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,016.46.
"Expectations have been running very low, so the optimistic
start to earnings season is a very welcome sign," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in
Chicago. "That said, we're going to get a broad sense of how
industries are faring this week, and we may trade sideways until
we get that."
Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa Inc rose 6 percent
to $9.90 on Wednesday, a day after the Dow component surprised
Wall Street by reporting a first-quarter profit.
Google Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup Inc are among companies due to report this week.
The S&P marked its largest daily percentage decline in four
months on Tuesday. It had ended below its 50-day moving average
for the first time since December, a level that provided
technical resistance in Wednesday's rebound.
U.S.-traded shares of Nokia tumbled 15.7 percent to
end at $4.24 after the mobile phone maker warned its phone
business would post losses in the first two quarters of this
year as it struggles to revamp its product line.
Year-to-date, the S&P is up 8.8 percent, the Dow is up 4.8
percent and the Nasdaq is up 15.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.75 percent higher at 1,033.80 after losing 5.4 percent
in four sessions.
Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank up
4.1 percent. The banking sector index had tumbled 21
percent in three weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
"It's just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal
drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts:
trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities
in Paris.
The recovery in U.S. and European shares boosted the MSCI
global stock index, snapping a six-session
losing streak. It was up 0.5 percent after Tuesday's 1.5 percent
decline.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to its lowest
level since mid-February following Tuesday's sell-off on Wall
Street and in Europe.
BONDS FALL, EURO FIRM
The Fed released its "Beige Book" on U.S. regional economic
conditions on Wednesday ahead of a two-day policy meeting next
week. The anecdotal report on the U.S. economy showed moderate
growth in the latter part of winter but that worries persist
that rising gasoline prices could hamper growth.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last
traded down 13/32 in price with a yield of 2.03 percent. The
10-year note yield on Tuesday fell below the key chart level of
2.00 percent for the first time in about four weeks.
German Bund futures were down 48 basis points at
139.84, reversing roughly half of Tuesday's gains.
In the currency market, the euro rose 0.2 percent
versus the dollar to $1.3107 after touching a near one-month low
of $1.3033 on Monday. Against the yen, it was up 0.45
percent at 106.04 yen after touching 105.42, the lowest in
almost seven weeks.
The dollar also weakened against other major currencies. The
dollar index dipped 0.16 percent at 79.765, rebounding
from a low of 79.508.
In oil trading, Brent crude moved back above $120 a
barrel after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks
fell much more than expected last week, while a decline in
imports limited a rise in crude inventories.
Brent futures for May delivery settled up 30 cents
at $120.18 a barrel after touching a near two-month low of
$119.05. U.S. oil futures finished up $1.68 at $102.70.
Spot gold paused after rising for four sessions. It
was last down 0.14 percent at $1,657.34 an ounce.