* U.S. stocks surge as Goldman, Coke results top
expectations
* Spanish auction well-received though costs leap
* Dollar weakened by US housing starts; oil hurt by soft
demand
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 17 Stock markets across the
world rose on Tuesday, encouraged by a slew of
stronger-than-expected U.S. company earnings and a smooth
Spanish bond sale and German economic data.
U.S. Treasuries rose too on the better-than-expected bid for
Spain's short-term debt auction. But the dollar pared
early gains against the yen after a steeper-than-expected drop
in U.S. housing starts for March and benchmark Brent oil
prices in London fell on limited physical demand for
crude from refinery maintenance work in the United States.
Shares on Wall Street snapped a two-day decline as first
quarter results from closely-followed investment bank Goldman
Sachs and beverage giant Coca-Co topped
expectations.
Some half hour after the open, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 98.62 points, or 0.76 percent, at
13,020.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.24
points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,378.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 28.31 points, or 0.95 percent, at 3,016.71.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32, with
the yield at 1.9981 percent.