* U.S. stocks surge as Goldman, Coke results top views
* Spanish auction well received though costs leap
* Dollar weakened by U.S. housing starts
* Oil hurt by soft demand
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 17 Stock markets around the
world rose on Tuesday, encouraged by a slew of
stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings, a smooth Spanish
bond sale and upbeat German economic data.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose as better-than-expected demand
for Spain's short-term debt tempered the safe-haven bid for U.S.
government debt. The euro turned positive against the
dollar.
Shares on Wall Street snapped a two-day decline as
first-quarter results from closely followed investment bank
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and beverage giant Coca-Cola Co
topped expectations.
Of the 39 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported
through Tuesday morning, 74.4 percent topped analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. This week, 86
S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report.
"And though the earnings environment will continue to get
more challenging moving forward into this recovery, there is no
question earnings have been supportive of the market," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Coca-Cola climbed 2.6 percent and was one of the top boosts
to the Dow industrials after the soft drink maker reported
higher quarterly profit.
Goldman Sachs dipped 0.2 percent to $117.51 after its
earnings fell from a year earlier despite beating many analysts'
estimates.
In late-morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average
jumped 169.72 points, or 1.31 percent, at 13,091.13. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 17.65 points, or 1.29
percent, at 1,387.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 46.72 points, or 1.56 percent, at 3,035.12.
U.S. economic data was mixed as groundbreaking on U.S. homes
fell unexpectedly in March, but permits for future construction
rose to their highest level in 3-1/2 years. The PHLX housing
index gained 1.6 percent.
U.S. industrial output was flat for a second straight month
in March, held back by a drop in manufacturing, a Federal
Reserve report showed. Capacity utilization, a measure of how
fully companies are using their resources, fell.
In Europe, a better-than-expected Spanish debt sale boosted
confidence as yields on Spain's 10-year bonds dipped below 6
percent ahead of a longer-term debt auction on Thursday. Spanish
debt yields have jumped recently on concerns about the nation's
fiscal stability in the latest flare-up of the euro zone debt
crisis.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32, with
the yield at 1.9999 percent in reaction to the Spanish bond
auction.
But the surprise rise in the closely watched German ZEW
business sentiment boosted hopes the euro zone was recovering
and strengthened European shares and the euro.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares
closed up 2 percent. The MSCI world equity index
up 1.3 percent.
Brent crude dipped below $119 a barrel while U.S.
crude for May delivery, which expires on Friday, rose
$1.71 to $104.66 a barrel. Brent was under pressure from limited
demand in the physical market due to seasonal refinery
maintenance.