* U.S. stocks surge as Goldman, Coke results top views

* Spanish auction well received though costs leap

* Dollar weakened by U.S. housing starts

* Oil hurt by soft demand

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 17 Stock markets around the world rose on Tuesday, encouraged by a slew of stronger-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings, a smooth Spanish bond sale and upbeat German economic data.

U.S. Treasuries yields rose as better-than-expected demand for Spain's short-term debt tempered the safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt. The euro turned positive against the dollar.

Shares on Wall Street snapped a two-day decline as first-quarter results from closely followed investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and beverage giant Coca-Cola Co topped expectations.

Of the 39 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported through Tuesday morning, 74.4 percent topped analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. This week, 86 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report.

"And though the earnings environment will continue to get more challenging moving forward into this recovery, there is no question earnings have been supportive of the market," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Coca-Cola climbed 2.6 percent and was one of the top boosts to the Dow industrials after the soft drink maker reported higher quarterly profit.

Goldman Sachs dipped 0.2 percent to $117.51 after its earnings fell from a year earlier despite beating many analysts' estimates.

In late-morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 169.72 points, or 1.31 percent, at 13,091.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 17.65 points, or 1.29 percent, at 1,387.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 46.72 points, or 1.56 percent, at 3,035.12.

U.S. economic data was mixed as groundbreaking on U.S. homes fell unexpectedly in March, but permits for future construction rose to their highest level in 3-1/2 years. The PHLX housing index gained 1.6 percent.

U.S. industrial output was flat for a second straight month in March, held back by a drop in manufacturing, a Federal Reserve report showed. Capacity utilization, a measure of how fully companies are using their resources, fell.

In Europe, a better-than-expected Spanish debt sale boosted confidence as yields on Spain's 10-year bonds dipped below 6 percent ahead of a longer-term debt auction on Thursday. Spanish debt yields have jumped recently on concerns about the nation's fiscal stability in the latest flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32, with the yield at 1.9999 percent in reaction to the Spanish bond auction.

But the surprise rise in the closely watched German ZEW business sentiment boosted hopes the euro zone was recovering and strengthened European shares and the euro.

The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares closed up 2 percent. The MSCI world equity index up 1.3 percent.

Brent crude dipped below $119 a barrel while U.S. crude for May delivery, which expires on Friday, rose $1.71 to $104.66 a barrel. Brent was under pressure from limited demand in the physical market due to seasonal refinery maintenance.