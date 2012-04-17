* Biggest gain for S&P 500 since March 13
* Goldman, Coke, J&J results top views; Apple bolsters
Nasdaq
* Spanish bond sale and German data ease some Europe worries
* Dollar, yen fall as riskier currencies gain favor
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks scored their
biggest gain in a month and riskier currencies also rallied o n
Tu esday as encouraging U.S. corporate earnings and improved
confidence in Spain's debt and Europe spurred investors to take
on more risk.
Shares on Wall Street snapped a two-day decline, joining
buoyant stock markets across the world, after forecast-beating
results by some major U.S. companies.
A Spanish bond auction drew stronger demand than expected,
and upbeat German sentiment data eased worries about the euro
zone crisis, pushing European stocks higher. U.S. Treasuries
prices fell on the renewed appetite for stocks and as the demand
for the short-term Spanish debt tempered safe-haven moves.
Benchmark Brent crude oil in London closed higher,
tracking other global markets, after trending lower early in the
session.
The dollar and the yen, both low-yielding currencies,
faltered as the renewed confidence drove investors to seek
higher returns from riskier currencies such as the Canadian
loonie and Australian dollar.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent,
notching its largest one-day gain since March 13.
The broader Dow rose as much after Coca-Cola,
Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson reported
profits that beat analysts' estimates in what has been a
surprisingly strong start to earnings season.
"People were very pessimistic, marking down earnings
expectations so there was plenty of room for the market to be
positively surprised," said Paul Zemsky, the New York-based head
of asset allocation at ING Investment Management.
Of the 39 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings,
74.4 percent beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Apple Inc shares ended a five-day losing streak
with a 5 percent rally, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq
1.8 percent to above 3,000 points. The stock closed at $609.70
and booked its best day in almost three months after it dropped
8.8 percent in the past five sessions.
German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in
April to a high not seen since June 2010.
Yields on Spain's 10-year bonds dipped below 6 percent ahead
of a longer-term Spanish government debt auction on Thursday.
Spanish debt yields have jumped recently on concerns about the
nation's fiscal stability in the latest flare-up of the euro
zone debt crisis.
"The Germany survey combined with the announcement from
Spain has helped (the market)," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO and
founder at Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek,
California.
But some had doubts whether the market strength would last,
as focus turned to Thursday's Spanish debt auction. Spain is
seen as the potential new source of contagion in the euro zone
debt crisis.
"We have a 10-year note auction on Thursday in Spain and
that will be very important," said Wilmer Stith, a portfolio
manager of Wilmington Trust Broad Market Bond Fund, part of
Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, with about $15 billion in
assets under management. "Spanish yields are below 6 percent,
which is somewhat encouraging going into Thursday's auction."
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
194.13 points, or 1.50 percent, at 13,115.54. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 21.21 points, or 1.55 percent, at
1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 54.42
points, or 1.82 percent, at 3,042.82.
In Europe the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European
shares closed up 2 percent. The MSCI world equity index
gained 1.4 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, with
the yield at 1.9964 percent.