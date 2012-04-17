* Biggest gain for S&P 500 since March 13 * Goldman, Coke, J&J results top views; Apple bolsters Nasdaq * Spanish bond sale and German data ease some Europe worries * Dollar, yen fall as riskier currencies gain favor By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month and riskier currencies also rallied o n Tu esday as encouraging U.S. corporate earnings and improved confidence in Spain's debt and Europe spurred investors to take on more risk. Shares on Wall Street snapped a two-day decline, joining buoyant stock markets across the world, after forecast-beating results by some major U.S. companies. A Spanish bond auction drew stronger demand than expected, and upbeat German sentiment data eased worries about the euro zone crisis, pushing European stocks higher. U.S. Treasuries prices fell on the renewed appetite for stocks and as the demand for the short-term Spanish debt tempered safe-haven moves. Benchmark Brent crude oil in London closed higher, tracking other global markets, after trending lower early in the session. The dollar and the yen, both low-yielding currencies, faltered as the renewed confidence drove investors to seek higher returns from riskier currencies such as the Canadian loonie and Australian dollar. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent, notching its largest one-day gain since March 13. The broader Dow rose as much after Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson reported profits that beat analysts' estimates in what has been a surprisingly strong start to earnings season. "People were very pessimistic, marking down earnings expectations so there was plenty of room for the market to be positively surprised," said Paul Zemsky, the New York-based head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management. Of the 39 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings, 74.4 percent beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. Apple Inc shares ended a five-day losing streak with a 5 percent rally, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.8 percent to above 3,000 points. The stock closed at $609.70 and booked its best day in almost three months after it dropped 8.8 percent in the past five sessions. German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to a high not seen since June 2010. Yields on Spain's 10-year bonds dipped below 6 percent ahead of a longer-term Spanish government debt auction on Thursday. Spanish debt yields have jumped recently on concerns about the nation's fiscal stability in the latest flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis. "The Germany survey combined with the announcement from Spain has helped (the market)," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO and founder at Destination Wealth Management in Walnut Creek, California. But some had doubts whether the market strength would last, as focus turned to Thursday's Spanish debt auction. Spain is seen as the potential new source of contagion in the euro zone debt crisis. "We have a 10-year note auction on Thursday in Spain and that will be very important," said Wilmer Stith, a portfolio manager of Wilmington Trust Broad Market Bond Fund, part of Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, with about $15 billion in assets under management. "Spanish yields are below 6 percent, which is somewhat encouraging going into Thursday's auction." At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 194.13 points, or 1.50 percent, at 13,115.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 21.21 points, or 1.55 percent, at 1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 54.42 points, or 1.82 percent, at 3,042.82. In Europe the FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares closed up 2 percent. The MSCI world equity index gained 1.4 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, with the yield at 1.9964 percent.