* Fears of resurgence in euro zone crisis boost safe-havens * U.S. stocks fall after Tuesday's biggest gain in a month * Oil down as demand worries weigh on prices * Germany makes big bond sale, US Treasury yields steady By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 18 Stocks fell on Wednesday, with Wall Street retreating from its sharpest gain in a month as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries of another blow-up in the euro zone debt crisis. Risk appetite appeared all but off as concerns about the financial health of Spain - Europe's fourth-largest economy - flared anew, pushing up demand for U.S. Treasuries and government bonds of the euro zone's most stable nation, Germany. Oil prices fell, with London's benchmark Brent crude shedding about 2 percent to trade below $117 a barrel on concern that uncertainties in the global economic recovery would weigh on demand for energy. Gold prices were also down, slipping for a fourth straight session to around $1,640 an ounce as investors looked past the precious metal's traditional strength as a safe-haven and viewed it more as an asset weakened by the dollar's rise. On Wall Street, stocks fell a day after the S&P 500 notched its largest gain in a month. Technology bellwethers such as IBM and Intel weighed on the broader Dow index after quarterly earnings that impressed few investors, unlike Tuesday's strong results from Goldman Sachs, Coca Cola and Johnson and Johnson. Of the 56 S&P 500 companies reporting through Wednesday morning, 79 percent beat Wall Street estimates. "Investors don't like volatility but large run-ups can be equally unsettling too because investors question if that is going to hold," said Tim Speiss, a partner at Eisner Amper in New York. Two hours after the open, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.69 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,042.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.99 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,383.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.16 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,029.66. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 7/32, the yield at 1.9718 percent. European shares edged lower too, with Europe's key stocks gauge off 0.6 percent, while world equities were down 0.3 percent. German bunds drew support from signs that the Bank of England and European Central Bank were unlikely to agree to more monetary policy easing to support euro zone growth. Germany auctioned off 4.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion)in two-year bonds at a record low yield of just 0.14 percent. The euro turned positive against the dollar in a sign of some risk play in currency markets. But the biggest surprise was sterling, which hit 19-month highs on signs of less pressure for monetary easing in Britain.