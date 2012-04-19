* Tepid U.S. economic data casts shadow over economy
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 19 Global stocks fell and
government debt prices rose on Thursday after results of a
Spanish debt auction failed to allay fears that Spain could be
the next European country in need of a bailout and as U.S.
economic data cast doubts on the strength of the recovery.
The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for
the first time fell less than expected last week, suggesting a
slowdown in job creation, while factory activity in the
Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply this month and U.S. home
resales fell for a second month in March.
Analysts said part of the data's weakness was payback after
an abnormally warm U.S. winter. But there was little doubt the
economy was losing some steam, leaving room for further monetary
stimulus from the Federal Reserve, a bullish sign for bonds.
"The prospects for easing are on the table and are always
going to be on the table," said Sean Incremona, economist at
4CAST LTD in New York. "Euro zone worries, U.S. economy worries
- it doesn't look like it's going to be a risk-on day."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
4/32, with the yield at 1.9612 percent.
Closely watched auctions of French and Spanish debt aided
safe-haven assets like Treasuries and German bunds.
Equities in both New York and Europe fell on the economic
data. Investors in Europe have increasingly been looking to the
United States, as well as emerging markets, to drive European
corporate profits while the euro zone economy languishes.
Demand for safe-haven government debt could ease if a
meeting this weekend of the International Monetary Fund supports
the idea of buffering the so-called peripheral European
economies, said John Hendricks, a portfolio manager at Hartford
Investment Management in Hartford, Connecticut.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expects to
win a big boost in funding to help the lender safeguard
countries from the euro zone debt crisis.
"Clearly, the bond market is very focused on headlines out
of Europe right now," Hendricks said. "We're in a very volatile
rate environment and we bounce from one headline to the next."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.03
points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,956.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.03 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,377.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.61 points, or
0.65 percent, at 3,011.84
Global stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity
index fell 0.5 percent to 324.57.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.5 percent at
1,040.79. Euro zone debt concerns sent the French CAC
down 2 percent and the Spanish IBEX off 2.2 percent
against a broadly flat British FTSE.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros in two- and 10-year bonds, at
the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on the key 10-year
bond were higher, however, reflecting fears that Spain may miss
budget deficit targets, as well as concerns about its banks.
Investors fretted about the higher yields demanded in the
auction and about a possible future credit rating downgrade for
France, where upcoming presidential elections pose an additional
risk.
Italian, Spanish and French bond yield spreads widened over
benchmark German Bunds. Bund futures traded 30 ticks
higher on the day at 140.66, after hitting a record high of
140.78 earlier.
The euro initially tracked a rise in credit default swaps
and a widening of yield spreads between safe-haven German bunds
and debt issued by weaker countries like Spain and Italy.
But the euro traded either side of break-even, and
was last almost flat at $1.3123. The dollar was up against a
basket of major trading-partner currencies, with the U.S. Dollar
Index rising 0.1 percent to 79.599.
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States
fell last week, but were down only from an upwardly revised
number a week earlier, the U.S. government said on Thursday. New
claims totaled 386,000, above the Reuters consensus forecast of
370,000. Claims for the prior week were revised up to 388,000,
from the originally reported 380,000.
Brent crude oil futures gave back most early gains, as the
U.S. economic data stoked fresh worries on oil demand.
Brent June crude gained 1 cents to $117.98 a barrel.
U.S. May crude fell 24 cents to $102.43 a barrel.