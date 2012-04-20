* Wall Street up, European, world shares rise too
* Euro shade higher, Treasuries off after buoyant Ifo survey
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 20 Wall Street opened up on
Friday for the first time in three days as investors' focus
returned to stellar first-quarter earnings from U.S. firms while
the euro and commodities also rose as worries about Spain's debt
burden eased.
U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on reduced demand for bonds
and other safe-haven assets after the Ifo survey of German
business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth month
running, offering some small respite from pessimism over the
euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. stocks were up around half a percent putting the S&P
500 on track to snap a 2-day drop, after better-than-expected
results from Microsoft and General Electric Co
propelled what has been a solid earnings season to date.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.39 points,
or 0.65 percent, at 13,048.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.96 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,383.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.76 points, or 0.49
percent, at 3,022.32.
European stocks rose 0.2 percent, while world
equities climbed 0.3 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 6/32 in price, with the yield at 1.99 percent.
The euro edged higher, trading near $1.32 to the
dollar, as Spanish 10-year government bond yields flirted with
the 6 percent level after a debt auction on Thursday that fell
short of market expectations.
London's benchmark Brent crude oil was up about 1
percent, trading above $119 a barrel.