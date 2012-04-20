* U.S. stocks pare gains but still end up for week
* Treasuries prices recover from early profit-taking
* Euro has biggest week since February
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 20 Strong corporate earnings
gave Wall Street its first positive week for April with a gain
on Friday, while the euro and oil prices rose as worries about
Europe ebbed.
Reduced concerns about Spain's debt worries and a
surprisingly strong reading on German business sentiment
supported government debt prices as investors looked to the
outcome of policymakers' meetings this weekend and early next
week.
However, some wariness over Chinese manufacturing crept into
the market late in the session to curtail stocks' gains.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished up 0.1 percent, its
first higher close in three days. The index rose 0.6 percent on
the week, after losses in the two previous weeks.
The 10-year Treasury note was little changed as caution
prevailed ahead of Sunday's French elections and the gatherings
of IMF and World Bank policymakers, as well as those of the U.S.
Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The euro had its strongest week since February after a
reading on German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for a
sixth straight month.
The better U.S. stocks performance came after stellar
first-quarter results from fast-food chain McDonald's,
software giant Microsoft and top U.S. conglomerate
General Electric Co.
About 81 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported
so far have beat expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Although the impressive rate of beats came on reduced profit
expectations, it helped stocks regain their footing after a
recent pullback on less-than-inspiring U.S. economic figures and
renewed worry about Europe's debt crisis.
Analysts said the weakness heading into the close was due in
part to wariness ahead of an early reading on China's industrial
activity, expected late Sunday.
"We already know earnings are coming in better and the
market has been up quite a bit," said Doreen Mogavero, president
and CEO of Mogavero Lee & Company in New York.
"The private sector manufacturing data from China will be
setting the pace for next week, so people are taking some
profits off the table," she said.
A weak reading in China's HSBC flash purchasing managers
index late in March sent equity and other risk markets lower.
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
65.16 points, or 0.50 percent, at 13,029.26. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, at
1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.11
points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,000.45.
Some analysts cautioned that there had been no clear break
in the push-and-pull exerted on markets by recent macroeconomic
factors.
While Spain was not the foremost thing on investors' minds
as in the previous two days, underlying concerns about Madrid's
budget deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook were real
and constant, analysts said.
Many worry that if Spain's bond yields rise to 7 percent and
beyond, it could make the country's borrowing costs
unaffordable. Spanish 10-year government bond yields topped 6
percent for a third time this week after a debt auction on
Thursday fell short of market expectations.
"Some of the macroeconomic pressures (are) really fighting
back what corporate earnings are doing and indicating in terms
of the status of the recovery," said Michael Gault, senior
portfolio strategist at WeiserMazars Wealth Advisory in New
York.
The euro was last at $1.3215 in New York trading,
having hit a session high of $1.3224 after the Ifo reading on
German business confidence gave some respite to concerns over
the euro zone. The euro rose 1.1 percent on the
week, its best performance since the week of Feb. 26.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32, its
yield at 1.97 percent.
Demand for U.S. government bonds softened on
position-squaring ahead of the first round of French elections
on Sunday, the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary
Fund and the World Bank in Washington and the Fed's policy
meeting next week.
European stocks closed up 0.5 percent, while world
equities climbed 0.3 percent.
On the commodities side, benchmark Brent crude oil
in London settled up 0.6 percent at $118.76 a barrel, paring
gains from an earlier high above $119.